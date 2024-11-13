DAR Presents Women in American History Award to NSA Mechanicsburg’s First Female CO

Photo By Christy Trabun | Captain Johnetta C. Thomas, the first female commanding officer of Naval Support...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | Captain Johnetta C. Thomas, the first female commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, was honored with the Women in American History Award by the Cumberland County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. During a ceremony held at the Cumberland County Historical Society, Captain Thomas expressed gratitude for the recognition and reflected on her journey as a leader. The award celebrates her historic role and contributions to her community, marking another milestone in her distinguished career. see less | View Image Page

CARLISLE, Pa. —“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America,” recited a room full of women at the Cumberland County Historical Society Nov. 16.



These familiar words, the preamble to the Constitution of the United States, helped mark the opening of the Cumberland County Chapter meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).



Captain Johnetta C. Thomas, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, attended the meeting as a special guest to receive the Women in American History Award.



Coanne O’Hern, chapter regent, and Laura McCabe, chapter National Defense Committee chair, presented Thomas with a certificate and medal while introducing her to the group. Captain Thomas is the first woman to serve as the commanding officer of NSA Mechanicsburg in its more than 80-year history, and the DAR chapter wanted to recognize her for it.



“I am humbled to receive this recognition, especially from an organization that has been dedicated to preserving our nation’s history and honoring those who have contributed to it. Your mission of service, education, and patriotism resonates with me deeply, and I am grateful to share in this commitment,” said Thomas during her remarks.



According to the DAR’s website, the Women in American History Award recognizes women who have made significant contributions to their communities in areas such as intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific, or cultural innovation.



The DAR, founded in 1890, is described as “a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.”



Captain Thomas expressed her gratitude and pride in receiving the honor. “I’m proud to be part of the story of women in leadership, and I hope my journey encourages others to pursue their aspirations. With faith, perseverance, and support, there is no challenge that cannot be overcome. I accept this award with profound gratitude and a renewed commitment to serve.”



She concluded by expressing her gratitude for the recognition and her respect for the organization's mission. “Thank you to the Daughters of the American Revolution for this honor.”