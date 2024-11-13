Recognizing Resilience: 173rd Sky Soldier Honors Native American Heritage Month

Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | This November, Spc. Elijah Brady earned the prestigious Expert Field Medical Badge and...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | This November, Spc. Elijah Brady earned the prestigious Expert Field Medical Badge and was selected to compete in the U.S. Army’s European Best Medic Competition. His achievements highlight the warrior spirit that has long defined Native Americans in military service. Brady’s family has a legacy of service. His grandfather was a U.S. Army infantryman during the Vietnam War. Two of his uncles followed, serving as mechanics—one in the Marine Corps and the other in the Army. The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Spc. Elijah Brady) see less | View Image Page

As Native American Heritage Month unfolds, Spc. Elijah Brady, a Navajo paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, reflects on his journey of resilience, service, and cultural pride. From Rock Point, Arizona, Brady embodies the strength of his ancestors while meeting the demands of modern military life.



“Despite how small our group is compared to the rest of the U.S. Army, we still are warriors,” Brady said. “Affirming Native voices—to me—is fully recognizing history.”



This November, Brady earned the prestigious Expert Field Medical Badge and was selected to compete in the U.S. Army’s European Best Medic Competition. His achievements highlight the warrior spirit that has long defined Native Americans in military service.



Brady’s family has a legacy of service. His grandfather was a U.S. Army infantryman during the Vietnam War. Two of his uncles followed, serving as mechanics—one in the Marine Corps and the other in the Army. As the first paratrooper in his family, Brady said his path initially caused concern.



“At first, they were scared—especially my mom,” he said. “Now it’s like, oh he jumps out of planes. That’s what he does.”



The Navajo Nation has faced significant challenges throughout its history, including colonization, broken treaties, and the Long Walk—a forced relocation that displaced thousands of Navajos to their current reservation.



“A lot of people in the Navajo Nation join the military,” Brady said. “The Navajo Code Talkers played a huge role. The Japanese were transcribing every message, so the Marine Corps recruited Navajos to speak in code. Despite all the hardship, we are still here.”



Brady said he chooses to focus on growth rather than dwelling on past injustices.

“There’s no use in holding a grudge when there’s a chance to grow,” he said. “I’m still able to make choices. Nothing comes out of holding onto the past for me and my family.”



To honor his heritage, Brady wears a silver cuff bracelet crafted by his grandfather, which he said symbolizes protection and identity.



“I don’t get to wear it every day because it’s huge, but when we wear AGSUs, I always ask, can I wear this? It’s my culture,” he said.



For Brady, Native American Heritage Month is not only a time for remembrance but also a call to action.



“To me, Native American Heritage Month means recognizing the past—the good and bad,” he said. “I choose to be better, whether it be as an airborne medic or aspiring to higher things and challenging myself. I get to represent my family.”



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)