13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command hosts AUSA

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS — 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, hosted the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) during a tour of the installation, Nov. 14, 2024.



The tour opened up with the National Mounted Warrior Museum, where tour members learned of the rich and diverse history of various tenant units located on the installation. The tour highlighted the various roles the 1st Cavalry Division, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, and the III Armored Corps played throughout major conflicts in military history, and highlighted how the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command has evolved sustainment throughout its operational involvement.



“It’s just amazing,” said Liza Garza, president of the AUSA Houston chapter, “seeing the evolution of how things started with the army and where we are today”.



The Tour continued with a demonstration of the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, which displayed various maneuvering capabilities of the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, III Armored Corps located here.



“We put these demonstrations on to uphold the traditions,” a spokesperson with the Horse Detachment said, “We carry these traditions because they’re important”.



The Tour also included a highlight of the culinary arts, and a visit to the range to observe a live fire event.

