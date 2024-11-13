Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune receives highest grade for safety, top-quality care

    Military Hospitals Receive &quot;A&quot; Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

    Courtesy Photo | The Defense Health Agency announced today that 15 military hospitals received an...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Story by Christopher Delano 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The Defense Health Agency announced Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune as one of 15 hospitals awarded an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024 after NMCCL demonstrated a continued commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency.

    The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety.

    “Participation in Leapfrog programs allows the Medical Center to measure our performance across the national health care enterprise,” said Captain Anja Dabelić, director for NMCCL. “This achievement shows our team’s commitment to safety, transparency, and high-quality care for patients. I am incredibly proud of our team’s efforts that have led to this honor.”

    According to DHA, the 15 hospitals that received an “A” grade for Fall 2024 are:
    • 673d Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    • 81st Medical Group – Keesler AFB
    • Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center
    • Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
    • Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
    • Evans Army Community Hospital
    • Martin Army Community Hospital
    • Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    • Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • Womack Army Medical Center
    • Wright-Patterson Medical Center

    The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

    NMCCL has provided dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for more than 80 years.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:04
    Story ID: 485545
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune receives highest grade for safety, top-quality care, by Christopher Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Military Hospitals Receive &quot;A&quot; Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    Leapfrog
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download