Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune receives highest grade for safety, top-quality care

The Defense Health Agency announced Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune as one of 15 hospitals awarded an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024 after NMCCL demonstrated a continued commitment to safe, high-quality care and transparency.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety.



“Participation in Leapfrog programs allows the Medical Center to measure our performance across the national health care enterprise,” said Captain Anja Dabelić, director for NMCCL. “This achievement shows our team’s commitment to safety, transparency, and high-quality care for patients. I am incredibly proud of our team’s efforts that have led to this honor.”



According to DHA, the 15 hospitals that received an “A” grade for Fall 2024 are:

• 673d Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

• 81st Medical Group – Keesler AFB

• Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center

• Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

• Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

• Evans Army Community Hospital

• Martin Army Community Hospital

• Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

• Naval Hospital Jacksonville

• Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

• Naval Medical Center San Diego

• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

• William Beaumont Army Medical Center

• Womack Army Medical Center

• Wright-Patterson Medical Center



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.



NMCCL has provided dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for more than 80 years.