Warfighting Strength and Readiness: DLA Energy commander pays homage to Navy’s legacy

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan presented coins to the U.S. Navy Drill Team after there performance at the agency’s 249th birthday celebration at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on 17 Oct. 2024 on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Photo by Christopher Lynch. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — The U.S. Navy is an institution that has continuously demonstrated excellence, bravery, and unwavering commitment to our nation, the Defense Logistics Agency Energy commander said during a celebration of the service’s 249th birthday at the McNamara Headquarters Complex.



America's naval service began during the American Revolution on Oct. 13, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized a few small ships.



“From those early days of naval service, the core values of the Navy – honor, courage and commitment carry on today,” Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan said, emphasizing the Navy’s mission to recruit, train, equip, and organize to deliver combat ready naval forces.



Bresnihan expressed that the Navy is America’s primary forward deployed force, adding that the U.S. Navy is poised to answer our nation’s call.



“I want to share key aspects about the greatest Navy the world has ever seen,” said Bresnihan. “As of September 2024, the Navy had over 330,600 Sailors on active-duty, 219,000 civilians, over 54,900 selected reservists and more than 2,600 mobilized reservists. Out of those numbers, 600 active-duty and reservists are assigned to DLA.”



Warfighting Strength

During remarks about warfighting strength, Bresnihan shared that the Navy will view every action and decision through a warfighting lens which is essential to ensuring that the Navy remains the world’s preeminent fighting force.



“Our focus will be on prioritizing the readiness and capabilities necessary to fight and win at sea, while also ensuring that we maintain the logistics and shore support vital to keeping our Navy fit for combat,” he said.



“Understanding that we will never fight alone, we recognize the importance of advancing our integration with the Marine Corps and aligning our warfighting efforts with the Joint Force. By working closely with those who share our values and objectives, we will amplify our strength and effectiveness on the global stage, he added.”



Readiness

During remarks about readiness, Bresnihan shared that readiness is the hallmark of a dominant Navy which entails being prepared to deploy at a moment's notice, having the right equipment and technology, and ensuring our Sailors remain continuously trained and proficient in their skills.



“In an increasingly complex global landscape, our ability to project power, provide humanitarian assistance, and uphold international security depends on our operational readiness,” he said, adding that the modernization of our fleet, coupled with the strategic partnerships we form, is critical to maintaining readiness and ensuring we are always prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.



Bresnihan explained that it’s important to keep in mind that strength and readiness are integral to the success of military operations.



“By prioritizing the recruitment and development of high-quality personnel, maintaining physical and mental wellness, ensuring the availability and functionality of equipment, and optimizing logistics and interoperability, military forces can remain agile and ready to respond to an increasingly complex security environment,” he said, adding that investing in these areas not only enhances immediate operational capabilities but also strengthens the long-term strategic posture of the armed forces.



Bresnihan said that in both peacetime and conflict, the U.S. Navy remains a beacon of hope and a force for stability, upholding the values of liberty and justice while remaining ever ready to protect and serve wherever duty calls.



The event concluded with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony, honoring the Defense Logistics Agency's youngest Sailor, 26-year-old Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Maravilha Ndombaxi, an executive chef culinary specialist. The ceremony also recognized DLA's most seasoned Sailor, 58-year-old Navy Capt. Danny King, who serves as a logistics support military deputy. To cap off the celebration, the U.S. Navy Drill Team delivered a performance, adding a spirited touch to the festivities.