Honoring Service and Sacrifice: 97 AMW Veterans Day Tribute

Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | Members of the VFW Post 4876 lay wreaths in honor of Veterans Day at the Jackson County War Memorial at Altus, Oklahoma, Nov. 11, 2024. A wreath-laying ceremony is a formal way to honor and remember those who have served and died, and to show commitment to their memory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing participated in a Veterans Day ceremony with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4876 members at Altus, Oklahoma, Nov. 11, 2024.



The ceremony began at the Jackson County War Memorial with an Honor Guard presentation by the Blue Knights, which included TAPS and a 21-gun salute.



Distinguished guest Col. Amanda Knotts, 97th Mission Support Group commander, along with Larry Hurd, VFW Post 4876 commander, and other VFW members laid wreaths at the memorial's base in honor of Veterans Day.



“Being in the military is a tough job and an incredible sacrifice,” said Larry Hurd, VFW Post 4876 commander. “We celebrate Veterans Day to show our appreciation for their service and let them know we are here for them, regardless of rank or branch that they serve in.”



After the ceremony, attendees were invited to the VFW post 4876 where members hosted a Thanksgiving themed lunch and were given time to share their stories.



At the luncheon, Knotts provided a speech to share her military achievements and how the military has impacted her life.



“When we talk about why we signed up, or continue to serve,” said Knotts. “For me, it’s the people. The strength of our military definitely lies in our people. Sure, we have great weapons and wonderful technology, but our success is because of the people who employ those weapons. It’s the men and women who put on our uniform.”



Knotts went on to express gratitude for the men and women who served.



“When you share your stories, you’re creating the legacy of the future and building that love of country,” said Knotts. “I can’t say thank you enough. Thank you for the sacrifices you made while you were actively serving and thank you for continuing to support your brothers and sisters in arms. Southwest Oklahoma, we are here in a very small community, but the love that you all have is felt by every single person that comes into that base.”