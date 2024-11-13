NAVFAC Washington Welcomes New Assistant Chief Engineer Jennifer Blaess

Technical Authority and Criteria compliance across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Base is a role that the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington takes very seriously. Jennifer Blaess has been appointed as the new NAVFAC Washington Assistant Chief Engineer (ACE) and brings her extensive technical facilities engineering and architectural expertise and a unique interdisciplinary perspective to her new position.



"My previous role as the Planning, Design and Construction Design Production Director enabled me to build an extensive network with subject matter experts across NAVFAC," Blaess explains. "This network will be invaluable as I take on responsibilities for documenting departure of spec conditions and reviewing criteria waiver requests."



Her career path has been shaped by diverse experiences, including a transformative overseas tour in Japan that broadened her professional scope beyond architecture. "My time in Japan marked a turning point where my career expanded into an interdisciplinary path," she reflects. "This broader perspective allows me to engage with all disciplines, constantly learning and applying new knowledge to technical challenges in the Washington Area of Responsibility."



Recent experience as acting Deputy Public Works Officer (DPWO) at Public Works Department Washington has given Blaess valuable insights into field operations. "The DPWO role was both eye-opening and humbling," she notes. "It reinforced that our primary mission is supporting the field. I've actually asked my PWD colleagues to hold me accountable to ensure I never lose sight of this fundamental responsibility."



In her role as ACE, Blaess will work closely with the Chief Engineer (CHENG) to enforce technical standards and compliance. "As the chief technical advisor to the CHENG, my responsibility is to provide sound counsel to senior leadership while maintaining strong connections with field offices," she explains. "Engagement with industry partners and collaboration across the enterprise will be essential for sharing lessons learned and ensuring our policy documents remain responsive to real-world needs."



Looking ahead, Blaess has identified cybersecurity as a key area for development and plans to collaborate with the Command Information Officer to develop effective strategies and implement rapidly evolving cybersecurity requirements at NAVFAC Washington.



With her comprehensive background spanning architecture, technical facilities engineering and leadership roles, Blaess is well-positioned to strengthen NAVFAC Washington's technical capabilities while ensuring practical, field-oriented solutions. Her appointment represents a commitment to maintaining high technical standards while fostering innovation across Navy and Marine Corps installations.

