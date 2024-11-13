USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH COMPLETES 11-MONTH MAINTENANCE PERIOD AND SEA TRIALS ON-TIME

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) returned to Naval Station Norfolk after on-time completion of an 11-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and sea trials, Nov. 16.

“On-time completion of our PIA, and subsequent sea trials, is a product of both the Avenger's rock-solid teamwork with Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the tireless dedication of our Sailors,” said Capt. Robert Bibeau, Bush’s commanding officer. “Through full ownership of the work package, complete integrity every step of the way with our successes and challenges, and forward-leaning deck plate leadership on both the ship and at the shipyard, we were able to get the ship back in action and return lethality to the Fleet.”

George H.W. Bush’s maintenance period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work. Warfighting sensor and system upgrades were installed increasing the warfighting capability of the ship, and multiple areas received preservation to include tanks, voids, weapons elevators, areas of the flight deck and hangar bay, the main mast and exterior of the ship, as well as general repairs to the hull, and mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

Additionally, there were many Quality of Service improvements made during modernization that improve life for the Sailors living onboard. In addition to upgrading crew living spaces, combination ovens in the ship’s galley, modular refrigeration equipment, Wi-Fi capability and a computer network upgrade were installed.

"The Avenger and NNSY team applied the true spirit of ‘Get Real, Get Better’ by embracing the red and owning, communicating, and aggressively attacking challenges on a daily basis to ensure that we got back out to sea more capable, more adaptable, and more lethal than ever before," said Bibeau.

Following the ship’s departure from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Bush completed sea trials. Sea Trials is a comprehensive assessment to ensure that the ship’s systems and equipment are sufficiently working after a maintenance availability period. This period of time allowed the crew to practice damage control, deck seamanship, and flight deck operations, simulating real scenarios that Sailors encounter at sea during future operations.

Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan following sea trials.

For media queries, please contact Lt. Cmdr. Madie Hansen, USS George H.W. Bush Public Affairs Officer, at pao@cvn77.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2024 Date Posted: 11.18.2024 07:14 Story ID: 485520 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 152 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH COMPLETES 11-MONTH MAINTENANCE PERIOD AND SEA TRIALS ON-TIME, by LCDR Madisyn Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.