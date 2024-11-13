Notes from USAG Benelux Town Hall, November 15, 2024

SHAPE, Belgium- Col. Patrick J. Hofmann, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, in partnership with Col. Jared Thompson, U.S. National Military representative, Col. Andrew Croy, Base Support Group Commander and Col. Chuck Douglas, SHAPE and Brussels Healthcare Facilities Commander, hosted a community town hall on Nov. 15 at the SHAPE cinema.



Hofman welcomed present participants and online viewers. Each commander introduced himself and shortly described their responsibilities within the community.



Several subject matter experts as Stacy Perez and Shaw Ticho (Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation) for questions about food/beverage facilities, kennel, auto skills, hotel, Kylee Moore and Frenz Slayton (Directorate of Public Works) for questions about Housing, CFMO, Infrastructure and utilities, Maj Moise, MSgt Spires and Jeffrey Moore (Directorate of Emergency Services) for questions about law enforcement, physical security and fire emergency services, Dr. Freeman and Joe Lee (Directorate of Human Resources)for questions about military personnel division, Administrative Services Division, post offices and Sean Burger (Resource Management Office) for questions about in-processing government travel card and reimbursement of PCS expenses, were also attending the town hall in order to provide support to the commanders.

Hofmann explained the rules of engagement and explained that if the commanders did not have the answer to a question, they would make sure to take note and provide an update later on our website/social media.



The town hall was recorded and will be available on MS Teams.



Hofmann started listing the initiatives coming up in the next quarter:

• 16 Nov: International Power Lifting at the Chièvres Gym

• 27 Nov: Brussels Thanksgiving Workout of the Day

• 6 to 8 Dec: Winterfest and Bazaar at the Community Activity Center.

Open to U.S. and Canadian citizens (VAT free)



The USAG Benelux is not planning an Air Fest in 2025 but will instead work hand in hand with the SHAPE community to organize a 4th of July party.



Croy and Hofmann both discussed the inclement weather plan. The purpose of the joint planning sessions is to avoid the miscommunication issues from last year. Therefore, BSG and USAG are working hard on synchronizing efforts. Croy highlighted the importance of following the Shape2day page for school, CYS, healthcare, and bus status.



Croy also advertised the upcoming Christmas markets from multiple nations as well as the trips and tours offer to take you to other Christmas markets in Europe. He also highlighted the annual Christmas tree lighting taking place on 5 December at 5 p.m., event which the SACEUR and the Mayor of Malmedy will attend. This year a Christmas market will take place outside at the same time as the tree lighting.



Thompson highlighted the multinational aspect of the SHAPE community and invited everyone to attend the upcoming Christmas markets, starting with the Canadian on 16 November. He also discussed the SACEUR Sports program with NATO North winning this year. Anyone interested in learning more about this program can get information at the USNMR office.

Thompson also discussed the upcoming PCS cycle. With new individuals arriving, he encouraged the sponsors to contact the USNMR for the paperwork processing (knowing that Thanksgiving Day and the following day the USNMR office will be closed).



Thompson also acknowledged that the new year will bring some tax info. Everyone receiving a brown tac envelope from Belgium should reach out to the USNMR for help.



Douglas shared that the flu campaign is in full swing with already several flu shot drives handled in the past days.



The SHAPE Healthcare facility will have additional flu drive on 21 Nov, 5 Dec, 10 Dec and 9 Jan. in order to meet the requirement that 90 percent of military forces is vaccinated. Flu shots are open to all active duty service members, family members, and civilians; however, please make sure to be registered with the SHAPE healthcare facility before heading to the flu drive.



Concerning the COVID19 vaccines, the clinic will receive a smaller number of vaccines this year. Once received, the health care facility will inform the community (through Fb page). Douglas recommended to confirm with the primary care doctor if you need this vaccine. More vaccines will be ordered.



Douglas also wanted to warn the community about a current phishing attempt for beneficiary to get on an MHS Genesis application. If you have received those emails, do not open them!



Douglas also mentioned the space availability policy and the constraint in resources, specifically staff that the SHAPE Healthcare facility is facing at this time. He advised to reach out to the patient liaisons if you have questions on the space availability policy. They can offer open appointment (same day) regardless of category, on first come first served basis – call or stop by front desk. Those fluctuate day by day depending on our staff and our demand on those appointments.



At this point, the commanders opened the floor to any questions from the participants present or online.



Q1. Why are Space Available health care appointments for Civilians at the clinic limited to same day appointments only? Could this possibly be made into say 3-day in advance appointments?

A1. There is a particular Health Affairs Policy AR11-005 that actually outline how we make appointments available. We need to reinforce this policy due to the staff shortage. The 3-day appointments for service members are ordinarily taken up. However, if there is availability, within one day, we can see categories 3 to 4 patients.

With staffing constraint, we are mandated to prioritize active duty service members, not only US but also other NATO. Categories 1 to 3 (active duty service members and their family members) have priority for same day appointment. Categories 3 to 6 (retired and their family members, and civilians and FM, contractors and FM), you are on space availability status. Seek out if same day appointment available. We have made a number of virtual appointment available (phone or teleconference) in order to help in terms of flexibility.



We have a few prescribers who are out in the host nation network and are located at some clinics close to SHAPE. Three of those are general practitioners. One is a Behavioral health, and one is a pediatrician. They are authorized to write prescriptions, and we can get those filled at the SHAPE Healthcare facility pharmacy. Speak with the two pharmacists on SHAPE to get more information on this process.



Q2. Is there any possible way to establish a CrossFit Box in Chièvres gym? It will be a community fitness group that offer Functional Fitness, and it will be free of charge.

A2. The Army endorses functional fitness. We offer free classes to active duty service members. If you are not active duty, talk to the staff at Chièvres Fitness Center and they can look into this option. At the SHAPE Fitness Center we have a very robust CrossFit program. Recently a new pad of concrete has been done and a new box will be added there to expand the capacity, do more activities outside and increase the number of classes.



Q3. If stationed in Germany, CT process is a one stop process. Can we apply this for Chièvres/SHAPE?

A3. Unfortunately, the difference between Belgium and Germany is due to the status Germany provide to their guests. In Germany you are issued a plate as a normal German citizen. But in Belgium the process is different, which is why several steps need to be taken. However, most of the steps can be done online and there is CT office right done the street from SHAPE. You can make an appointment and follow with an appointment at Building 210.



BSG is currently working on trying to collapse the time where the plate goes to Brussels and then back to us. Discussions on this topic took place recently with the Belgian Ambassador and Ministry of Finance.



Q4. Why doesn’t CFMO provide transformers?

A4. This is a subject we will take back to our CFMO office as we do not have an immediate solution. However, we have heard this concern and in the new Army Family Housing, dual voltage will be available in the kitchen. We also recommend that you take advantage of the next PCS season to buy transformers (online, grandma’s attic).



Q5. What is done to establish a better process for in- and out-processing?

A5. We are all collectively talking about a way to streamline the process. At this point we can’t announce anything concrete, but we are trying to identify the friction points. CSM Coley is leading the effort and will identify one place to get all information. DHR is also working with USNMR and BSG to establish a more effective system by next PCS season (June/July 2025). BSG is looking into a system that would allow most of the out-processing to be done online.



Q6. What is done with the road tax paid by SHAPians?

A6. Unfortunately, how tax is allocated is not something we manage. We share your frustration.



Q7. Can we get the Holiday hours for postal services?

A7. We have started the holiday hours today. It is a total of 40 additional hours for SHAPE and Chièvres. All information are available on the USAG Benelux FB page U.S. Army Garrison Benelux | Facebook and website Chievres Happenings | U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

Since volume is increasing during this period, we are asking that you swing by regularly to pick up your packages to clear some space.



Deadlines to ensure your packages sent to the U.S. are delivered before Christmas are as follow:

25 November for SAM/Ground Advantage Parcels

9 December for Priority Parcels and First Class Letters

16 December for Express Mail



Q9. Could the Kennelux consider opening earlier than 0930? Some families like to drop off their pets before they go to work and having to take leave or report late to work just to drop off an animal does get tricky from time to time.

A9. We have been talking about this but we need some staffing discussion. We want to incorporate this but we need to check if there is a call for it, maybe through a survey, and if DFMWR can afford it.



Q10. Col Hofmann, you have been in the seat for 100 days now, what do you see as far as services-wise going forward?

A10.I think the number one thing that we have started implementing is and we’ll continue to refine is clarity/predictability on services opening/closures. We need to post way in advance when services are closed for training or any other reason. Quality of services is really high. However, don’t hesitate to use the ICE system if you have anything to communicate. We will be looking at how we can deliver services during lunch hour. This will of course be resource driven.



The Army Substance Abuse Program is the prevention cell to address alcohol/substance abuse, suicide prevention, community readiness and resilience. As we roll into holiday season, we can see an increased risk when it comes to substance abuse, drinking alcohol misuse and event suicide Please do not hesitate to contact ASAP if you need it: 0032-65-75-7369 or 0032-65-75-7360, DSN 314-597-7369/7360.



The Commanders thanked everyone for their participation and attendance.



