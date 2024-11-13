BOSS program gets first look at future home for single Soldiers

Photo By Patrick Bray | Soldiers from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | Soldiers from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, better known as BOSS, got a firsthand look at where future service members assigned to Camp Humphreys will live. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District hosted BOSS at an under-construction enlisted housing complex Nov. 6. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, better known as BOSS, got a firsthand look at where future service members assigned to Camp Humphreys will live. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District hosted BOSS at an under-construction enlisted housing complex, Nov. 6.



“Being able to see future living quarters that are better than my current one shows that the leadership is taking the health – both physical and mental – of Soldiers seriously,” said Spc. Todd Smith, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, who is from Arlington, Texas.



The full tour included a chance to speak with engineers as they walked through what will be future living quarters for unaccompanied enlisted Soldiers – currently just bare concrete walls and exposed pipes.



“They look amazing,” said Pfc. Christian Biu, 602nd ASB, 2nd CAB, who is from Fort Worth, Texas. “It is really heartwarming seeing that higher ups do listen to our requests to make living quarters better for future Soldiers coming to Korea.”



Some of the input from previous service members at Camp Humphreys – that was incorporated into this construction project – was a kitchenette available in each living space and improved laundry facilities.



“Based on the feedback we hear from service members, we’ve implemented several enhancements in our upcoming barracks renovation projects, including additional dryer hookups, interior staircases for improved mobility, and increased closet space to better accommodate service members’ gear and personal storage needs,” said 1st Lt. Robert Peterson, USACE FED project manager for the unaccompanied enlisted housing complex.



Spc. Andrea Young, 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, who is from Killeen, Texas, said she would like to see washers and dryers available in Soldiers’ living quarters in the future.



“I had a room like that at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the process and efforts behind developing living quarters.”



The BOSS Soldiers also learned about the cost of building such projects and the partnership the U.S. has with the Republic of Korea.



“Today I learned about the amount of help Korea gives the U.S. for our military housing and support for Soldiers,” said Spc. Angel Hernandez, 498th CSSB, 19th ESC, who is from San Diego, California.



The USACE Far East District awarded the construction contract to Daewoo Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd., headquartered in Seoul. The $147-million project was funded by the Korea Ministry of National Defense through a defense cost sharing agreement with the U.S., while USACE provides project management oversight throughout the construction period.



When finished, the barracks complex will be four, eight-story buildings capable of housing up to 302 service members each. Every living unit will contain two bedrooms and a shared living space with a kitchenette and bathroom. The exterior will have four gazebos, a barbecue shelter, and landscaping will include grass and trees. Project completion is anticipated in mid-year 2026.



The BOSS program represents the voice of single service members and is based on three pillars – quality of life, community service, and recreation and leisure. BOSS volunteers coordinate and participate in community services projects, organize recreation and leisure activities, and actively support the quality-of-life needs of single soldiers.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea” and is located along the western coast of South Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek, approximately 40 miles south of Seoul. Camp Humphreys is the headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the Second Infantry Division, the Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific, and the hub of U.S. Forces Korea.