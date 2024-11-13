Greatest Lady of the Seas, USS Nantucket Commissions

Boston, Massachusetts. -- The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Nantucket (LCS 27) November 16, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. To honor naval history, Nantucket became the newest ship in the fleet while moored stern-to-stern with USS Constitution, the U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned ship.



“I want to thank all of you for your service and your dedication, I know it’s been a long journey to get to this point. In the past few weeks alone, you’ve traveled over 2,000 nautical miles through four Great Lakes and 15 locks to get here.” said the Honorable Michelle Wu, mayor of Boston, Massachusetts. “While we know the Charlestown Navy Ship Yard isn’t your final stop, it’s a source of great pride for this city and the people of Boston to be granted the privilege of sending you off to your homeport.”



Guest speakers for the event also included the Honorable Maura Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, who delivered the commissioning ceremony’s principal address. Remarks were also provided by the Honorable Polly Spencer, ship’s sponsor; the Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment; Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, Director of Navy Staff; and Mr. Paul Lemmo, Vice President and General Manager, Lockheed Martin Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors.



“Today we gather to celebrate a remarkable addition to our naval fleet, USS Nantucket. I’m honored to represent Lockheed Martin and we’re proud to partner with the U.S. Navy to build the Freedom-variant littoral combat ships,” said Lemmo. “USS Nantucket is not just a ship, it embodies innovation, resilience, and the spirit of our maritime forces.”



The ship’s sponsor, The Honorable Polly Spencer, wife of the 76th Secretary of the Navy, joined by her two daughters, Sarah Minella and Amy Ambrecht gave the order to “man our ship and bring her to life!”



“I’m so heartened to look out and see young boys and girls here and I hope they leave today inspired to answer the call to service,” said Healy. “The freedom - all the freedoms, all the privileges that we enjoy today as Americans are only possible because of those who have served and those who continue to serve.”



Nantucket is the 14th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) commissioned in the United States Navy and the third to be commissioned in naval service to bear this namesake.



USS Nantucket (LCS 27) was built by the Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was authorized on Oct. 10, 2017, and named on Feb. 13, 2018. It was christened Aug. 7, 2021, and completed acceptance trials the following year. The ship was delivered to the U.S. Navy on July 29, 2024.



“My journey began in September 2021 when I received word that I would be the first commanding officer of USS Nantucket and unveiled the crest on the island.” said Cmdr. Kari Yakubisin, Nantucket’s commanding officer. “Our mission on Nantucket is the same as the Constitution was in 1812, while technology has changed over the last 200 years, the mission of the United States Navy remains the same, keep the sea lanes open for commerce, deter piracy and promote peace around the world. I am proud of this crew and the hard work they put in for the last seven months.”



LCS class ships like Nantucket will be equipped with Over the Horizon – Weapons System (OTH-WS) Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The OTH NSM provides the U.S. and its allies with long range anti-surface offensive strike capability as well as increased coastline defense, deterrence, and interoperability. This will include the MK 70 Payload Delivery System (PDS) which uses combat proven MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) technology to provide mid-range precision fires capabilities. The MK 70 enables rapid deployment of offensive capability to non-traditional platforms and locations.



The ceremony featured early successes, milestones, fair wishes, and following seas while showcasing a weeklong series of events celebrating the ship, its crew, community and namesake city.



USS Nantucket will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.



LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. They are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



