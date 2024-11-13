Top 20th CBRNE Command chief warrant officer promoted during ceremony on APG

Photo By Marshall Mason | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Victoria RamageGarcia, the command chief warrant officer for...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Victoria RamageGarcia, the command chief warrant officer for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, is promoted to her current rank during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Nov. 15. A native of Pioneer, California, RamageGarica is only second Soldier in 20th CNRNE Command history to hold the position. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The command chief warrant officer for the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command was promoted to chief warrant officer 4 on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Nov. 15.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Victoria RamageGarcia pinned on her current rank during a widely attended ceremony at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, hosted the promotion ceremony.



A native of Pioneer, California, RamageGarcia has served in the U.S. Army for almost 20 years.



RamageGarcia became the second command chief warrant officer in the 20-year history of the 20th CBRNE Command during a ceremony where she assumed the charter from Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse S. Deberry, who took an assignment at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.



RamageGarcia became the command chief warrant officer after serving as the CBRN technician for Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 1 in the 20th CBRNE Command.



WMD Coordination Teams provide combatant commanders, lead federal agencies and supported commanders with specialized support and subject matter expertise for overseas and stateside CBRNE and counter-improvised explosive device operations, accidents and incidents.



She has served around the world in a wide variety of staff and leadership positions.



RamageGarcia previously served as the division CBRN technician for the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea. She deployed to Mosul, Iraq, with the 1st Cavalry Division in 2008 – 2009.



RamageGarica earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health with an emphasis in environmental science from Columbia Southern University and her graduate certificate and master’s degree in strategic studies with an emphasis on Weapons of Mass Destruction from the National Defense University CWMD fellowship program in coordination with Missouri State University.



As executive level professionals, warrant officers provide the U.S. Army with specialized technical and tactical expertise to advise the command. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) warrant officers’ area of focus is on the world’s most dangerous hazards.



The 20th CBRNE Command enables military operations around the world and supports domestic authorities across the nation.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in the science, technology and security corridor of northeastern Maryland, the multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and CBRN specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations around the world.