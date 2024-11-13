Navy Recruiting Region West Change of Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Region West held a change of command ceremony on Nov. 15, 2024. Capt. Robert L. Moran was relieved by Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth as the new commodore for Navy Recruiting Region West.





Rear Adm. James Waters, commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) was the presiding officer and praised the outgoing commodore highly.





“Rob, you took huge steps forward in opening a recruiting station in American Samoa and laying the groundwork for expansion in the Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia,” said Waters. “Your pioneering vision led to the drafting of a legislative proposal to recruit Philippine citizens—a forward-thinking initiative that reflects your dedication to the future of our Navy.”





Moran’s leadership was integral to the recruiting mission and critical in guiding both his region and NRC to meet recruiting goals for fiscal year 2024. Despite a challenging year with a projected FY-24 shortfall of more than 6,700 contracts, Moran’s engaged leadership and hands-on approach with 13 Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) commanding officers enabled Region West to surpass its accession goal.





“As we gather here today, we reflect not just on a change of command, but on the challenges we've faced together in the recruiting landscape,” said Moran. “I'm proud to share that, together, we helped our nation achieve the national recruiting goal of 40,600. This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of each individual here. It wasn’t easy, but we adapted, innovated, and delivered.”





During his remarks on stage, Moran spoke to Region West staff and thanked them for being an incredible team.





“We redefined our missions, functions, and tasks and reorganized the staff and underwent significant organizational change to support new MFTs,” said Moran. “We shipped 33,964 new recruits to Recruit Training Command. I am extremely proud of the hard work of my team and I know you are in good hands with Tommy at the helm.”





“Rob’s impact goes far beyond the numbers,” said Waters. “His dedication and wit have made him unforgettable as the Region West commodore, and he’s brought a few memorable quirks along the way. Rob’s character, humor, and even his love for comic books have left a lasting impression.”





Waters also addressed Edgeworth’s succession of Moran and acknowledged his previous contributions to Region West.





“As Rob’s chapter with Region West closes, we warmly welcome Capt. Tommy Edgeworth to lead next,” said Waters. “In Capt. Edgeworth, we see a leader who values relationships and believes in empowering each member of his team. His goals are focused on driving peak performance across Region West, ensuring clear expectations, and upholding an environment of respect, dignity, and opportunity.”





While addressing the transition of command, Edgeworth thanked Moran and emphasized his commitment to recruiting nation’s success.





“Through your leadership, you have made the Region West team stronger by fostering an organizational culture rooted in pride, passion, and professionalism - values that will have a lasting impact for years to



come,” said Edgeworth. “It is that passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment that earned you the respect and admiration of the entire staff, and mine as well. Your guidance has played a key role in positioning me for this day, and for that, I will always be grateful.”





NRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy recruiting regions and 26 NTAGS that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

