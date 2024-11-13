Native American, Alaskan Native Heritage Month mentor panel set for Nov. 19

Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month mentoring panel, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on Microsoft TEAMS, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month mentoring panel, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on Microsoft TEAMS, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.



The event titled, Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service, is hosted by the AFMC Indigenous Nations Equality Team. Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will lead the event, which will feature panelists from across the command who will answer questions related to mentoring and share information on indigenous cultures.



This is the final AFMC mentoring event for 2024. The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.