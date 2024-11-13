Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Native American, Alaskan Native Heritage Month mentor panel set for Nov. 19

    Mentoring Panel set for Nov. 19

    Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Native American and Alaskan Native Heritage Month mentoring panel, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on Microsoft TEAMS, is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.

    The event titled, Affirming Native Voices: Visibility, Leadership, Service, is hosted by the AFMC Indigenous Nations Equality Team. Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, will lead the event, which will feature panelists from across the command who will answer questions related to mentoring and share information on indigenous cultures.

    This is the final AFMC mentoring event for 2024. The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.

    Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.

    Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 14:49
    Story ID: 485435
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American, Alaskan Native Heritage Month mentor panel set for Nov. 19, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Mentoring Panel set for Nov. 19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentoring
    AFMC MEntoring
    AFMC Mentor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download