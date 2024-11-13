Arkansas Guardsmen Discuss Self-Assessment And Leadership

Photo By 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston | Maj. Stacie Rhoads, commander of the criminal investigation division, Arkansas State...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston | Maj. Stacie Rhoads, commander of the criminal investigation division, Arkansas State Police, spoke to members of the Arkansas National Guard’s Female Mentoring and Morale Program during their November professional development seminar, Nov. 12, 2024, at Kordsmeier Hall, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas. Rhoads spoke on the unique qualities women bring to leadership, and how they can succeed in traditionally male dominated fields. She used her own experiences as a leader in the Marine Corps and the Arkansas State Police to demonstrate the science behind studies in human behavior and leadership. The female mentorship and morale program’s mission is to provide professional development to male and female Soldiers and civilian employees of the Arkansas National Guard to support and encourage women to further their military careers. (Photo by Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston) see less | View Image Page

The members of the Arkansas National Guard’s Female Mentoring and Morale Program welcomed Maj. Stacie Rhoads, commander of the criminal investigation division, Arkansas State Police, to their November professional development seminar, Nov. 12, 2024, at Kordsmeier Hall, Camp Joseph T. Robinson.



Rhoads spoke on the unique qualities women bring to leadership, and how they can succeed in traditionally male dominated fields. She used her own experiences as a leader in the Marine Corps and the Arkansas State Police to demonstrate the science behind studies in human behavior and leadership.



“My goal is just for women to know what they're capable of, I mean, at the end of the day, it’s knowing that the only restrictions [women] have are the ones that they put on themselves,” said Rhoads.



Rhoads explained that in this generation men know that women are capable and competent, and that the obstacle of gender roles in the workforce isn’t one that this generation of women have to face alone.



“I think that we have created a generation of women where we haven't put those obstacles in their way,” said Rhoads, “We haven't separated [women] into say, nurses and teachers, and boys do this. We've created girls now that don't know those same restrictions.”



Rhoads’ presentation mainly focused on self-assessment, and the kind of critical look in the mirror that any leader can benefit from, as well as using leadership posturing like eye contact, bearing, and choosing the right words to express confidence with a clarity of purpose to accomplish any mission.



“All of that matters, especially when we talk about first impressions because that's the first thing that people are going to see, typically, is just see us … that's when the verbal cues would take over,” said Rhoads.



The female mentorship and morale program’s mission is to provide professional development to male and female Soldiers and civilian employees of the Arkansas National Guard to support and encourage women to further their military careers.



“So, what I like most about coming to these is that they provide you some nuggets of information, some tools to put in your tool belt in how to go forth on our journey as leaders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Misty McClean, the Arkansas Air National Guard's state command chief master sergeant.



The Arkansas National Guard is the second National Guard organization after the District of Columbia National Guard to initiate the program, and Arkansas’ female mentorship and morale program is the 40th chapter nationwide.