BACH Receives “A” Grade in Patient Safety from Leapfrog Group

Located on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital was named for Col. Florence A. Blanchfield. She was the first woman to receive a Regular Army commission and was the first director with the title "Chief of the Army Nurse Corps".

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (Nov. 15, 2024) -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital earned an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for patient safety, the Leapfrog Group announced today. The independent, national nonprofit watchdog focuses on patient safety.



The Leapfrog Group assigns safety grades to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually, in the spring and fall. BACH received the fall 2024 grade this week. Less than 30% of U.S. hospitals achieve a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of "A."



The grading program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. It is the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States.



The grading is based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.



“This is a proud moment for me as the leader of the BACH Health System,” said Col. Sam Preston, BACH commander. “This recognition demonstrates our hospital teams’ focus on those areas where we add value: quality, safe, effective clinical services enabling health and readiness of those supported by BACH as we simultaneously deliver well-trained medical leaders capable to medically support the American military fight and win our Nation’s wars. Most importantly, we thank our valued and trusted beneficiaries – soldiers, retirees, and their families for entrusting their care to us.”



Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, congratulated Blanchfield for its "A" grade, which she said reflects the hospital's dedication to patients and their families.



BACH is one of seven military medical sites to have earned the “A” rating, placing it among the top tier of hospitals for maintaining the strictest safety standards and demonstrating excellence in protecting patients from harm and providing safe healthcare.



BACH Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety Jim Nix said, “Currently, all military inpatient hospitals and clinics track and report areas that are surveyed in the Leapfrog program. This demonstrates DHA’s progressive leadership in health system transparency and underscores its role as a pacesetter in patient safety.”



Earning the “A” rating supports the BACH Health System mission, that without compromise, we are committed to healthcare excellence, delivering readiness for our warfighters, families, and community.



To view the list of BACH’s grade details, visit: https://ratings.leapfroggroup.org/facility/details/18-003F/blanchfield-army-community-hospital-fort-campbell-ky



