Caribbean District Deputy District Engineer named Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year

Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr. ,Jacqueline Keiser, Deputy District Engineer for Programs, Projects, and Planning Management, Caribbean District, South Atlantic Division, and Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick 15th Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, pose as Keiser received the 2024 Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award during the USACE National Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C., Nov. 14, 2024. (USACE photo by Diane Rivera Estella) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) employee Jacqueline Keiser, Deputy District Engineer for Programs, Projects, and Planning Management, Caribbean District, South Atlantic Division, received the 2024 Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award during the USACE National Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C., Nov. 14, 2024.

The ceremony was hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., and honored Keiser, individuals and teams throughout USACE.

“Today’s awards are a testament to the fact that each of you plays a key role in delivering engineering solutions that positively shape our communities and underpins the nation’s entire economy,” Graham said. “Today, we have the privilege of thanking some of those people who are out there delivering this huge program.”

The Civilian of the Year award is presented each calendar year by the USACE Commanding General to a civilian employee who has achieved the highest overall standards of excellence and who has individually made the most significant and noteworthy contributions to the mission, reputation, and prestige of the USACE.

“I feel so incredibly blessed for this honor to have the opportunity to work for the greatest engineering organization in the world,’ said Keiser. “I'm here representing the many USACE people who had a hand in standing up the newest district in the USACE and evolved through a tiger team, a task force, to a district with some of the best, the brightest and some of the most passionate and committed that USACE has to offer.

Keiser oversaw the execution of several nationally significant projects and missions to include a key player in helping the Caribbean become USACE’s 48th District.

She oversaw the establishment of Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico, the execution of the Puerto Rico Big 3 Mega Projects, and the White House’s Caño Martín Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project in Puerto Rico.

The Caribbean District, the newest district within USACE, is one of the most diverse. The South Atlantic Division's (SAD) 6th district provides comprehensive civil works services in the Caribbean region. This is the first permanent district, with a focus on civil works projects, that USACE has established since 1950.

Keiser is responsible for executing and managing an annual program of approximately $1 billion and includes a task force of about 117. She is delegated full authority for management decisions related to major district Civil, Military, Environmental, and Support for Other programs and projects.

She assures continuity of management in the executive office at times of the commander’s absence. Management responsibilities involve projects requiring substantial technical effort by functional elements including planning, engineering, construction, operations, and real estate; as well as substantial product delivery support from organizations such as contracting, resource management, safety, value engineering, logistics, and the public affairs office.

She also interfaces internally and externally to ensure that the corporate effort will result in quality projects, delivered safely, on time, and at a reasonable cost.

“This is a well-deserved award for Jackie and I'm happy to be part of the South Atlantic Division team and have a couple distinguished awards come into our region,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner. “I'm proud to be the commander of a division that brought the first new full-service district into USACE since the Fort Worth district in 1950 and great accomplishments by the entire USACE team.

The Caribbean District was created to organize and prioritize the demand of construction projects throughout the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. These works are the product of more than $3 billion in federal funds, the largest sum of allocations USACE has received in its history for projects on the island.

“We could not, and we should not in USACE take that culture for granted,” said Keiser. So, I may be the USACE civilian of the year, but there's really nothing particularly special about me.”

The 2024 Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award comes as a momentous accolade for the Keiser and the Caribbean District.

“I've benefited to what we call in the Caribbean District to; La Familia,” said Keiser. “You may know it as the Corps family. It's an intangible energy, a support network and an absolute force multiplier in getting things done. It’s where you see colleagues cheering each other on or cheering them up. Where you hear I got you, and where you work late to cover for someone that needs a little help, just because we're all in this together. It can be just as strong in 26 days or 26 years if you invest in it. And believe me, it's an incredible investment.”

Keiser attributes her accomplishments to Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, Col. Charles Decker, the Caribbean District Commander, the Jacksonville District and the leadership she has served with and the challenges her teams have overcome throughout the years.

She attributes her successful career to her family. She thanked her husband, three children and parents for their love and support.

“Thank you, John, to your leadership as well as mine for working with us through it all and thank you girls, my pride and joy for never complaining about frozen pizza or me missing a game and for generally being the most pleasant and accomplished teenagers any parent could hope for.”

“Commanders from across the USACE Enterprise nominated outstanding employees for this prestigious award,” said Graham. “Keiser is someone who has achieved the highest overall standards of excellence and made the most significant and noteworthy contributions to the mission, reputation, and prestige of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers!”

The 2024 USACE national award ceremony awards aired on Nov. 13, 2024. It can be viewed at this link: youtube.com/live/lgqDAupp7mc