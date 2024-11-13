Remains of World War II Soldier, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, native, to be buried in Columbia, South Carolina

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. John H. Harris, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 19 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington, South Carolina, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Harris was a bombardier assigned to the 732nd Bombardment Squadron, 453rd Bombardment Group, 2nd Combat Bomb Wing, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force in the European Theater. He was killed in action April 8, 1944, at age 23, after the B-24H “Liberator,” he was aboard, was shot down by enemy fighter aircraft fire during a bombing mission to Brunswick, Germany.



Harris was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 20, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Barr-Price Funeral Home, 803-356-4411.



