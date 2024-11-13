Remains of World War II Soldier, Brim, Virginia, native, to be buried in Salisbury, North Carolina

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Tech. Sgt. Thomas O. Moss, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 22 at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, North Carolina. Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, North Carolina, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Brim, Virginia, Moss was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. He was killed in action Nov. 7, 1944, at age 31, while fighting enemy forces at Kommerscheidt, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 6, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in August 2018 from the Ardennes American Cemetery, Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Tech. Sgt. Moss go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3908250/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-moss-t/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Powles Staton Funeral Home, 704-279-7241.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 11:37 Story ID: 485401 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: SALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier, Brim, Virginia, native, to be buried in Salisbury, North Carolina, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.