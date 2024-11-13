Army CID Special Agents Participate in the Country Referent Program - Thailand

Courtesy Photo | The Royal Thai Police, Force Protection Detachment organized a friendly combined...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Royal Thai Police, Force Protection Detachment organized a friendly combined firing range competition in which Special Agents from Army CID's Far East Field Office, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Embassy Force Protection Detachment – Thailand and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Security Team participated. The Royal Thai Armed Forces Security Team provides executive protection to Royal family and Thai Prime Minister. see less | View Image Page

Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Andrew Cho and Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Erin Chow of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division Far East Field Office visited Thailand to participate in their Country Referent Program, August 2-5, 2024.



ASAC Cho and SSA Chow were able to brief the Royal Thai Police on the capabilities and authorities of Army CID, engage with the Transnational Criminal Investigation Unit Task Force, tour the Central Investigation Bureau, and join in a combined firing range.



During their four-day visit, ASAC Cho and SSA Chow discussed current and emerging issues with the Royal Thai Police, Thai Immigration Bureau, Thai Anti-Trafficking Persons Division, Thai Crimes Against Children team, Thai Consumer Protection Police Division, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Security Team, the U.S. Secret Service, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.



At the conclusion of the visit, Pol. Maj. Gen. Wiwat Chaisangkha, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Royal Thai Police remarked that he was amazed at the capabilities of Army CID and expressed his wish for future collaborations. This sentiment was also expressed by the Thai Immigration Bureau, Thai Anti-Trafficking Persons Division, Thai Crimes Against Children team, and the Thai Consumer Protection Police Division.



The role of the Army CID Country Referent Program is to build relationships with host nation authorities and U.S. military partners, and to establish opportunities for Army CID participation in counter-transnational crime efforts throughout the region. Currently there are Army CID referent agents assigned for Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.



Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is the Department of the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.