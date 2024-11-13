Europe Field Office Special Agents Brief International Partners at the 31st International Forensic Science Seminar

Special Agents from the Europe Field Office of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division were recently guest speakers at the 31st International Forensic Seminar held at the Baden-Württemberg Police Academy (Hochschule für Polizei - Baden-Württemberg) Sept. 18, 2024.



During the three-day seminar, law enforcement officers from the U.S. and around Europe shared information on their forensic practices, emerging forensic science methods and the application of digital forensics in the future. This is the third year that Army CID has been invited to attend and speak at this seminar.



Special Agent James Shackelton, a Polygraph Examiner, gave a presentation on the use of the polygraph in Army CID and U.S. investigations, and conducted a live demonstration on a volunteer from the audience.



Special Agent Kyle Kruk, a Forensic Science Consultant, gave a presentation on the Army CID Cold Case of Army Pfc. Amanda Gonzales. Amanda was murdered in her barracks room in November 2001.



“I was honored to present a briefing on the investigation of the death of Amanda Gonzales. Amanda’s killer, Shannon Wilkerson, was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for her murder. This conviction was only possible through the combined efforts of Army CID, the FBI, and our international partners from the Polizei in the German state of Hessen.” said Special Agent Kyle Kruk, “A special thank you to the school Director Frank Huber and to Thomas Hechinger for this amazing opportunity to share information and speak with our international law enforcement partners.”



An Army CID cold case is an investigation where the manner of death has been ruled as a homicide, or is suspected to be a homicide, and all logical investigative leads have been exhausted without resolution. Cold cases are continually reviewed and, if new information is found, reopened and actively investigated.



Army CID Local National Investigator Paraskevi (Voula) Harvey-Wilson said, “The importance of attending the annual International Criminal Forensic Seminar lies in developing our international relationships, learning from cases investigated by various agencies – including cases investigated by Army CID - and being made aware of new criminal trends and new forensic technologies to solve crimes and seek justice for the victims.”



Participating in international educational seminars like this is critical to the execution of Army CID’s mission by developing, maintaining and improving operational coordination and information-sharing with global law enforcement partners.



Europe Field Office Special Agent in Charge Ryan Hall said “Army CID is honored to participate in this distinguished international seminar and the chance to share insights and expertise on forensic innovation with our global law enforcement partners. Collaboration and shared knowledge are essential in tackling today’s complex criminal challenges. Events like this not only enhance our investigative capabilities but also strengthen the bonds between agencies committed to upholding justice worldwide.”



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.

