15 Military Hospitals Receive Highest Leapfrog Grade for Safe, High-Quality Care

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency announced today that 15 military hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2024, demonstrating DHA’s continued commitment to safe, high-quality care, and transparency.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a letter grade program that rates a hospital’s patient safety measures through more than 30 national performance indicators. Each indicator reflects errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm. This enables all hospitals, including military, to publicly report their progress in quality and safety.



DHA leads federal health care systems in adopting the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, setting a standard for transparency in patient care. This program allows all participating hospitals to benchmark their safety efforts on a national level.



“Our mission is to continuously elevate standards, ensuring that every service member and their family receives exceptional care,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA’s deputy assistant director for medical affairs and chief medical officer. “We’re truly proud to see our military medical treatment facilities lead the way, setting a high benchmark in quality and safety assurance across health care today.”



The 15 hospitals that received an “A” grade for Fall 2024 are:

• 81st Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi

• 673d Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

• Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir, Virginia

• Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

• Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas

• Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado

• Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Moore, Georgia

• Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

• Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida

• Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Virginia

• Naval Medical Center San Diego, San Diego, California

• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland

• William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas

• Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty, North Carolina

• Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.



Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations.



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



