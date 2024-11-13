Army Contracting units provide training to action officers at United States Army Pacific

Wheeler Army Airfield, HAWAII – The practice of planning and executing a budget is technical and detailed, requiring regular training to keep skills current. The added benefit is often, no matter how senior someone is, everyone is still susceptible to their own “a-ha” moment.

On 29 Oct, the Regional Contracting Office – Hawaii partnered with the 921st Contracting Battalion to provide training to action officers at United States Army Pacific. Training focused on the acquisition process, the unit’s combined operational capabilities, the Government Purchase Card program, and the ratification process; with the intent to improve mission support for our partners in the Pacific. Ryan Brown, the training coordinator, envisioned the training would bring partners together from all facets of the contracting process to help develop shared understanding across the force.

"Today's training helps make the contracting process less stressful, giving mission partners familiarity with key terms and the leaders available to support,” said Lt. Col. Christopher May, commander of the 921st Contracting Bn. “The key to our success in this theatre has been our relationships…making it clear we are committed to partnering and finding solutions to all problems or challenges.”

Acquisition training for mission partners is a common practice for members of the 413th Contracting Brigade. Training together streamlines the coordination of contracting requirements and enhances understanding of the processes, building strong foundations for mission success.

“Hands down…the best customer focused contracting training I’ve seen in my 12 years in the acquisition corps,” said Lt. Col. Johnathan Kennedy, Support Operations Officer for the 413th. “RCO Hawaii’s team provided clear, accurate, actionable guidance backed up by regulatory citation. It was rewarding to see the USARPAC Deputy G33 and G35 each have ‘a-ha’ moments during the brief.”

