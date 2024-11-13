Medical battalion bids farewell to supply NCO

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - Sgt. 1st Class Ratthiny Ly, Supply NCO for 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute (RTI), was appointed to the rank of Warrant Officer 1 during a ceremony here Nov. 14, 2024.



Ly completed Warrant Officer Candidate school earlier this year and transferred to the 166th Regiment after. She's served as supply NCO for the RTI's Medical Battalion Training Site since May.



During the appointment ceremony, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph Stoltz, presiding officer and mentor of Ly, administered the oath of office. Ly was then joined on stage by her son Jace, sister Ratha, and close friend Master Sgt. Olga Negron, who together affixed warrant officer shoulder boards to her uniform.



Ly received her first salute from her husband Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Stevens, carrying on the tradition of rendering her first salute to a noncommissioned officer who's been influential in her military career. Ly was then presented to the audience for the first time as a warrant officer.



Ly enlisted into the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2008 and has had her sights set on becoming a warrant officer for some time now.



"Becoming a warrant officer has been a goal of mine since I was a young sergeant," Ly said. "I look forward to starting this new chapter in my career by joining the warrant officer cohort."



Ly begins her first warrant officer assignment as the property accounting technician for the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS) at Fort Indiantown Gap tomorrow.



"I look forward to working with the team at EAATS and am excited for what's to come," she said. Ly then thanked her family, friends, and attendees for their support.



The 166th Regiment is grateful for Ly's contributions to the success of the Medical Battalion Training Site and the RTI as a whole, and wishes her the best of luck in her next assignment and future endeavors.

