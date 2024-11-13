A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice: Honoring Marvin Shields, 60 Years Later

Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Past and present Seabees from the Naval Construction Forces, veterans, family members,...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Past and present Seabees from the Naval Construction Forces, veterans, family members, and local community members gather at Gardiner Cemetery in Sequim, Washington, on Nov. 9, 2024, to honor Construction Mechanic Third Class Marvin Glenn Shields. The tribute, attended by Joan Shields-Bennett, widow of Shields, marks the 60th anniversary of his sacrifice at the Battle of Dong Xoai, Vietnam, in June. see less | View Image Page

This Veterans Day, past and present Seabees from the Naval Construction Forces, veterans, family members, and local community members gathered at the Gardiner Cemetery in Sequim, Washington, with Joan Shields-Bennett, widow of Port Townsend native Construction Mechanic Third Class Marvin Glenn Shields. Together, they honored Shields in a tribute that holds special significance, as this upcoming June marks 60 years since Shields’ ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Dong Xoai, Vietnam.



On June 10, 1965, Shields, a member of Seabee Team 1104, defended a small American and Vietnamese outpost that came under heavy attack by a reinforced Viet Cong regiment. Though wounded twice, Shields resupplied his fellow defenders with ammunition and continued to return fire. As the situation grew increasingly dire, the unit's commander called for a volunteer to help neutralize an enemy machine gun position that threatened everyone in the compound. Shields, already wounded, stepped forward.



He and his commander destroyed the machine gun emplacement with a 3.5-inch rocket launcher, saving numerous lives by eliminating the immediate threat. Tragically, hostile fire mortally wounded Shields as he returned to his position. The Medal of Honor, awarded to Shields posthumously for his “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity” under overwhelming enemy forces, recognized his extraordinary courage and selflessness. His legacy of heroism, dedication to his fellow service members, and ultimate sacrifice endures, making him the first and only Seabee to receive the Medal of Honor.



For Joan, the annual Veterans Day remembrance at Gardiner Cemetery carries deep significance as a tribute to her late husband’s sacrifice. “It allows our family to remember Marvin’s sacrifice for our country,” Joan said. “Veterans, citizens, active-duty, and retired Seabees come together to pay personal respects.” Joan expressed gratitude for the community and Navy’s dedication, as year after year they unite to remember Shields and honor the service members who have sacrificed for our nation.



Over the years, the Naval Construction Force and local organizations consistently reach out to Joan and her family, inviting them to Seabee events and gatherings that honor Shields’ memory. “They have gone out of their way to include us as members of this impressive Navy community,” she said. Veteran organizations, Daughters of the American Revolution, and local youth groups have also honored the family, each helping to preserve Shields’ legacy and ensuring his story resonates across generations.



Each year, Seabee centers commemorate Shields’ valor through reenactments of the Battle of Dong Xoai, which coincide with the selection and promotion of new Seabee Chiefs. These reenactments are a powerful tradition that instills a deep sense of purpose in young Seabees and their families, connecting them to the courage and service Shields exemplified.



As the 60th anniversary of Shields' sacrifice approaches, Joan and her husband, retired Capt. Richard Bennett, reflect on a legacy that has profoundly shaped their family. “The significance of the Medal of Honor has instilled in us the importance of living up to that standard,” Joan said. Inspired by Shields' memory, Joan's nephew has since joined the Seabees and risen to the rank of Petty Officer First Class (E-6). In his role, he mentors junior personnel, taking on increased responsibilities in technical expertise and leadership—honoring his uncle's legacy through his own service.



Reflecting on Shields' legacy, Joan and her family offer a message to future generations: “While we have some imperfect accounts in our history, our younger generation should look to our early history, at our forefathers and recent generations who have stood strong for democracy and its principles. Marvin and all members of our Armed Forces have sworn to defend those principles, and the countless people who have died to protect them. Like others, his love for family, friends, fellow Seabees, and his country should not be forgotten—and certainly not be in vain.”



Shields’ story transcends one heroic act; it is a testament to the selflessness of all service members who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedoms. This Veterans Day, as we honor Shields and all veterans, we are reminded of the cost of freedom and the enduring duty to remember those who sacrificed for it. Shields’ life serves as a call to uphold the values he lived by and a challenge to honor those who stand in defense of our nation.