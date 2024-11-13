Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG supports inaugural annual Yuma event

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Though the United States Army’s presence in Yuma dates back to 1850, some in the local community are surprised to learn that Army Soldiers are stationed in Yuma.

    For students and parents who attended the first annual Mesquite Elementary School Community Fair on November 13, however, the community’s Army presence was clear as can be.

    Staff from the post’s public affairs office talked about U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG)’s vital mission conducting developmental testing of equipment used by Soldiers and Marines, shared a dynamic video of the test mission in action, and handed out copies of the YPG post newspaper, The Outpost, along with other giveaway items.

    Other community agencies in attendance included the United States Border Patrol, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, and the Yuma Fire Department.

    YPG personnel participate in a variety of major community events throughout the year, from the Yuma Air Show to the Yuma Military Appreciation Day and others. U.S. Army Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks plans to join a Thanksgiving lunch with residents of the Arizona State Veteran Home-Yuma on November 21, and YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare will participate in both local iterations of the annual Wreaths Across America event on December 14.

