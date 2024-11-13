173rd Leader Legacy: Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Pedraza shares 30 years of battle-tested leadership

Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | The 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Leader Legacy Series is keeping history alive, one...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | The 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Leader Legacy Series is keeping history alive, one veteran at a time. On November 13, 2024, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Pedraza shared his experiences with the current generation of paratroopers, offering insights from a remarkable 30-year career in the U.S. Army. Pedraza, from McAllen, Texas, enlisted in 1981 and graduated from Infantry One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. From that point forward, he dedicated himself to service, rising through the ranks and making a lasting impact. He served in renowned units, including the 82nd Airborne Division, 2nd Infantry Division, and the 173rd Airborne Brigade, where he became the first Command Sergeant Major of the 1-91 Cavalry Squadron. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French) see less | View Image Page

The 173rd Airborne Brigade’s Leader Legacy Series is keeping history alive, one veteran at a time. On November 13, 2024, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Pedraza shared his experiences with the current generation of paratroopers, offering insights from a remarkable 30-year career in the U.S. Army.



Pedraza, from McAllen, Texas, enlisted in 1981 and graduated from Infantry One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. From that point forward, he dedicated himself to service, rising through the ranks and making a lasting impact. He served in renowned units, including the 82nd Airborne Division, 2nd Infantry Division, and the 173rd Airborne Brigade, where he became the first Command Sergeant Major of the 1-91 Cavalry Squadron.



Throughout his career, Pedraza saw action in major operations, from Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom to Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. His dedication didn’t go unnoticed—he’s been awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart, among numerous other accolades.



Since retiring from active duty in 2011, Pedraza has continued to serve as an instructor at the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy. This role has allowed him to pass on his knowledge to the Army’s next generation of leaders. With his upcoming retirement from teaching, he’s preparing to close one chapter and open another.



For Pedraza, sharing his story isn’t just about reflecting on the past—it’s about inspiring the future. He’s married to Terri and is a proud father of four, with two of his children continuing the family’s military legacy. The 173rd’s Leader Legacy Series ensures that heroes like Pedraza have a platform to inspire, teach, and connect with today’s troops.