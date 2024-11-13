Therapy dog helps heal minds and hearts at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

Photo By Christopher Jones | Therapy dog Hela, a two-year-old Cane Corso, visits with service members and patients...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Therapy dog Hela, a two-year-old Cane Corso, visits with service members and patients at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, bringing comfort and lifting spirits as part of the hospital’s therapeutic services. Handler Lt. Cmdr. Kat McMurtray, an occupational therapist, says Hela's calm presence helps patients feel at ease, making treatments more manageable for both patients and staff (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

At Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, a four-legged healer is bringing smiles, comfort, and support to the command’s Sailors, Marines, and family members. Hela, a two-year-old purebred Cane Corso therapy dog, has become a beloved presence at the hospital since she began her role in Nov. 2023.



Accompanied by her handler, Lt. Cmdr. Kat McMurtray, an occupational therapist, Hela has helped make visits to the hospital not only more enjoyable but even transformational for some patients.



"Hela just brings this calmness to an appointment,” said McMurtray, who has been an occupational therapist in the Navy for over eight years. "Patients focus less on their pain and more on getting to interact with her. She has a knack for spending a little extra time with those who need it more.”



McMurtray said she often hears patients express how much they appreciate Hela’s presence, with remarks like, “I’m so glad Hela is here today — I really needed the extra love.”



Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms marks Hela’s first duty station as a therapy dog, but her handler has prior experience incorporating animals into therapeutic settings.



“As a civilian, I trained my German Shepherd to be a therapy dog in the outpatient clinic I was working at and he helped patients in orthopedic, pediatric, and neurological rehab settings make leaps and bounds in their progress,” said McMurtray.



McMurtray first noticed the profound impact a therapy dog could have on service members while serving at a previous duty station.



“While stationed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, my first tour, Admiral Swap brought her therapy dog around to visit the clinic spaces and I noticed how well our Sailors there responded to the dog’s presence,” McMurtray recalled.



After arriving at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms in 2022, McMurtray was determined to bring the benefits of a therapy dog to her treatments. When she introduced Hela to Capt. Daniel Clark, the hospital’s Commanding Officer, he was immediately supportive.



"A calming presence is sometimes all you need to feel better when you're going through a hard time," Clark shared. "The whole point of therapy canine programs is to lift the spirits of those around them, either active-duty or family members. In my experience, I’ve never been in a room where, when a therapy dog enters, people don’t smile or reach out for a quick pat. Sometimes, that brief moment of comfort is all it takes to get someone to open up about how they are feeling and, if needed, seek help from a clinical provider."



In her role as a therapy dog, Hela has specific training that enables her to help people feel more at ease. After getting Clark’s approval, she and McMurtray passed a required certification process before Hela started working regularly at the hospital in Nov. 2023. This involved rigorous training, starting with basic obedience and socialization, which equipped her with the ideal temperament to handle the diverse, high-energy environment of a military medical facility.



“She’s always approachable and gentle, even for those who might be apprehensive at first,” McMurtray explained. "I always ask if a patient is comfortable having Hela present, and if they’re unsure, I let them lead the interaction. Most of the apprehension comes from her being a bigger breed, but the majority of the time that is quickly diffused by her goofy personality and gentleness.”



One notable example of Hela’s impact is the remarkable effect she had on a service member who was struggling to complete his rehabilitation.



“He was really excited to see her and more motivated to come to occupational therapy appointments because of Hela,” McMurtray recalled. “I started scheduling him on ‘Doggy Mondays,’ and from then on, he never missed a Monday appointment. I truly believe that without Hela’s consistent support, he wouldn’t have completed his rehabilitation, bringing him back to the fight faster.”



The hospital has embraced Hela, who is affectionately referred to by some as the “Mayor” of the facility. "Doggy Mondays" are a highlight for both patients and staff, many of whom stop by McMurtray’s office just to get a few moments of "Hela time."



“She loves to make her rounds about the hospital and visit all the departments, especially the ones with extra treats,” shared McMurtray.



Hospitalman Eric Tang described the positive impact Hela has weekly on him and the rest of the staff at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms.



“Having a therapy dog in the hospital helps with morale and stress,” Tang said. “When we get stressed at work or just need a moment to cheer up, we can go see Hela, and she will always put a smile on your face.”



Hela’s role has also been particularly impactful in times of loss and stress within the hospital.



“We had some difficult losses at the command last year, and Hela was there to support those going through the grieving process,” McMurtray shared.



Therapy dogs like Hela are different from service dogs, as they aren’t required to perform specific tasks for their handlers and are instead focused on providing overall emotional support.



“She is here to be supportive and as I like to tell patients ‘Give dog support’ in the forms of pets, hugs, and occasional doggy ‘kisses’ to whoever wants them,” explained McMurtray.



McMurtray believes that therapy dogs like Hela reinforce the holistic approach that underpins occupational therapy and patient care in general.



“Working with Hela reminds me time and time again how much we must address the whole individual in patient care. As an occupational therapist, our profession stems from a background of holistic and function-based care. Many people do not realize the true scope of occupational therapy because we are able to effect change in a variety of areas such as orthopedics, pediatrics, geriatrics, and even mental health,” McMurtray shared. “She has this uncanny ability to impact the mental health and motivation of my patients and our staff by just being present and receptive. It reminds me as a provider to do my best to address all aspects of my scope of practice with everyone.”



McMurtray has enjoyed the opportunity to integrate her work with Hela into the unique community at Twentynine Palms, which she and her husband have come to appreciate for its small-town feel.



“We really like it here,” she said, “and I love the chance to bring something unique to the care we provide.”



When asked what she would say to other medical centers or hospitals considering a therapy dog, McMurtray was enthusiastic.



“I highly recommend it!” she exclaimed. “If you have the right dog for the job, the results are amazing. With the Navy already using dogs in operational settings and many other hospitals having therapy dogs incorporated into their daily practice, it makes a lot of sense. As someone with three dogs at home, the more the merrier in my opinion.”



Looking forward, McMurtray wants to expand Hela's impact beyond the hospital by conducting morale visits across more commands at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.



Clark hopes that the success of leveraging Hela at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms will serve as a positive example and inspire other military medical facilities to consider therapy dogs as part of their approach to comprehensive care.



"Having Hela here was an easy decision. The return on investment for positively impacting morale is immeasurable," he stated. "I would encourage any leader, if given the opportunity to employ a therapy dog in their facility, to do so. It has been great having Hela here, and I hope it will signal the importance of carrying on the program in the future."



The benefits of therapy dogs like Hela in settings of recovery, morale, and even daily work life underscores their power as more than mere companions. For patients, staff, and families at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Hela is more than a dog — she’s a healer, a comforter, and a friend, making the sometimes difficult journey of healing a little easier to bear.