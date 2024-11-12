Rangers and volunteers turn out for National Public Lands Day

Photo By Taylor King | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers and local volunteers get started on a...... read more read more Photo By Taylor King | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers and local volunteers get started on a National Public Lands Day volunteer trail cleanup at Harry S. Truman Lake September 28. National Public Lands Day is an opportunity for volunteers all over the country lent a hand to protect, maintain, and engage with national public lands. see less | View Image Page

On a balmy morning in late September, a motley group took a walk in the woods around Harry S. Truman Lake. The crew made for a strange sight; loaded down with tools, chainsaws, water bottles, and accompanied by a few horses. To a random passerby they looked more like the pioneers who followed the Missouri River westward, than a modern-day gathering—but this group wasn’t there to blaze a trail, they were there to preserve one.



September 28 was not just a perfect Saturday for a hike, it was also National Public Lands Day. First observed in 1994, National Public Lands Day is an opportunity to educate and engage the public about our national public lands, which can range from a simple urban greenspace to majestic national parks. Volunteers all over the country lent a hand to protect, maintain and learn more about our nation’s public lands.



“National Public Lands Day is a time for people to give back to the public lands they enjoy,” said Allen Flint, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger at Harry S. Truman Lake. “NPLD is all about rolling up your sleeves and doing some trash pickup or trail maintenance or painting, anything that will make the land better than it was before.”



At Harry S. Truman Lake that meant clearing and maintaining the nearly 10 miles of equestrian and hiking trails at Berry Bend Trail, only a small section of the dozens of miles of public trails and paths surrounding 5-million acre-feet reservoir, one of USACE’s largest lake projects. This section was in dire need of cleanup due to its length, terrain and main use as an equestrian trail, making it a perfect location for a NPLD project.



“[This project] was a perfect fit for NPLD because we knocked out so many miles of trails that would’ve taken the rangers by themselves much longer than half a day,” said Flint. “The Berry Bend trail system has not gotten a lot of attention in part because it is so long and daunting and I wanted to see the trail make a comeback.”



USACE park rangers and volunteers (both human and equine) saddled up and got to work. Rangers used chainsaws to fell dead trees and cut up large underbrush while volunteers put clippers, hand saws and shovels to work clearing small brush and rocks underfoot.



Flint said the end goal is to make the trail more usable and available for all users, like hikers and horses. Mixed-use trails such as those found around Harry S. Truman Lake are more susceptible to degradation because of the difference in stride and balance between horses and people.



“When a person on foot reaches a dead tree or obstruction, they can just step over it, but a horse can’t or won’t step on such rough terrain and will go around it. That creates a second trail. Then if a tree falls there, they’re going to go around and create a third trail. You end up with a braid of trails through these natural woodlands.”



Flint also said the difference in ground pressure between a human foot and horses’ hooves make these trails especially susceptible to erosion, a primary concern in trail maintenance. A good trail will keep people on it and water off, creating a challenge for mixed-use trails that bear the weight of horses who too often inadvertently damage the drainage canals that keep water flowing down into the lake.



“The ideal [situation] is to clear the trail of obstructions that might make users re-route into the natural area, and then re-cut the trail to avoid erosional issues,” said Flint. “The end goal being to bring the trail to a solid baseline that is in harmony with the natural environment and is cleared enough that more people can enjoy it.”



A chance to help maintain the trails they enjoy was what motivated most of the volunteers as well. Kathleen Grueneberg and her husband, Kurt, are new arrivals to the local area. Both avid hikers, they decided to volunteer after seeing a post on the Harry S. Truman Lake Facebook page.



“We wanted to help clean up the trails we’ll soon be using,” she said with a laugh. “Wherever we are we like to give back a little bit. Stream cleanings, trail cleanups, things like that. But we also wanted to meet people and explore the local options for outdoor activities.”



Leanne and Kevin McMenemy are long-term volunteers with USACE. They are also avid hikers and travel seasonally in their recreational vehicle between several favorite spots around the country, one of their most enjoyable being Harry S. Truman Lake. When they are in the area, they spend their free time volunteering with USACE.



“We kind of just stumbled into it. We get a place to stay in return for doing work for [USACE],” said Kevin. “It’s been a really fun experience getting to help out at a place we have enjoyed for many years.”



Whatever their passions might be, Flint encourages people to look around their local area and find a NPLD project that is meaningful to them personally.



“Whatever it is that you like to do, if you can find a way to give back, it’ll be rewarding not only for yourself but for the many people who will come and enjoy your hard work,” he said. “Giving back is important and many hands make light work.”



As for the volunteers, they were thankful for the chance to improve a piece of their local community. Kathleen Grueneberg said she was proud to play a role in preserving the natural beauty of Harry S. Truman Lake for future generations.



“I’m so glad we got to take advantage of this opportunity,” she said. “It was a gorgeous day to be involved.”