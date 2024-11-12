Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Lake City, Arkansas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Sgt. Charles E. Beaty, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Nov. 19 at Lake City Cemetery, Lake City, Arkansas. Emerson’s Family Funeral Home, Jonesboro, Arkansas, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native Lake City, Beaty was a member of Item Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 3, 1950, at age 26, after his unit was attacked by Chinese People’s Volunteer Army forces as they attempted to withdraw to the town of Hagaru-ri near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.



Beaty was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency April 5, 2024, after North Korea returned his remains in the summer of 2018 for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Beaty, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3808768/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-beaty-c/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Emerson’s Family Funeral Home, 870-935-4345.



