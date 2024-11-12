Fort McCoy continues working with provider to improve its electrical grid during fall 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete electrical work Oct. 24, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete electrical work Oct. 24, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy and Xcel Energy are in the process of changing the electrical grid on post from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works (DPW) and Xcel Energy are continuing the process of changing the electrical grid on post, including during fall 2024, from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System, Fort McCoy DPW officials said.



Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire.



Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires. Work will continue throughout the year.



At the website, https://electricityforum.com, a comparison between Wye and Delta was made. It discussed some of the benefits of the Wye system.



“Wye connections, with their neutral point, are common in low-voltage distribution systems, allowing for single-phase loads to be connected alongside three-phase loads,” the website states. “Wye connections provide the flexibility of both line-to-line and line-to-neutral voltages.”



Brandon Gronau, engineering technician with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Energy Branch, discussed the ongoing work in a previous news article.



“We — Fort McCoy and Xcel — are in the process of changing from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System,” Gronau said in a past news article. “The basics of that is just how the system is wired. Wye is a three-phase electrical system that uses a wire for each electrical leg and a separate neutral wire. Delta is also a three-phase but uses one of the legs as the neutral, so it only has three wires.”



Gronau said Xcel wanted to do this because they are the installation’s electrical privatization contractor, and they own all of the electrical infrastructure on post. Work has been steady for nearly two years.



“Delta can be an unreliable system and is outdated,” Gronau said. “We were the only Delta system that Xcel has in the state, so in order to standardize all of their equipment they made the decision to change us over, too.”



Gronau said the change is good for the installation, especially for the future.



“Fort McCoy’s part in this is resiliency,” Gronau said at the start of the switchover. “Because Xcel is changing everything anyway, we decided that we wanted to move all of our overhead electrical that is inside the cantonment area underground as part of our move to making Fort McCoy more energy resilient. So, it just makes sense to do it all at the same time. We opted to only do the cantonment area, so they were replacing the poles on South Post to upgrade the infrastructure to support the change.”



According to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Management at https://www.asaie.army.mil/Energy_and_Sustainability, projects like this are important for not just Fort McCoy’s future but the Army as well.



“Secure and reliable access to energy and water is essential to ensuring that the Total Army is ready to deploy, fight, and win across the entire spectrum of conflict,” the website states. “The Army’s Energy and Sustainability programs, to include installation and operational energy, support the Army’s priorities of readiness, modernization, reform, and alliances and partnerships.



“Army installations, where our Soldiers live, train, and deploy from, must have assured access to energy and water to enhance mission readiness,” the website states. “In order to be prepared to conduct operations both today and in the future, the Army is integrating energy and water considerations across the enterprise by focusing on resilience, efficiency, and affordability.”



Work on the system change continues as conditions allow until completed.



