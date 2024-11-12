USACE Baltimore District's Kimberly Matthews Named Among "25 Women to Watch" for Impact

"With dignity and honor." That was Kimberly Matthews' response when asked about how she remains proud of her work at USACE's Baltimore District. In a city known for its grit and determination, Matthews, a Design Manager, earned recognition in the Baltimore Sun's 25 Women to Watch special edition feature and ceremony in mid-October. Her career achievements at USACE placed her among Baltimore's most influential changemakers – leaders who are driving innovation, fostering equality, and building bridges across Charm City's diverse communities. These innovators aren't just breaking glass ceilings – they're building a more equitable Baltimore that inspires the next generation of women leaders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.13.2024 08:35 Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US