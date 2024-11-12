Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Baltimore District's Kimberly Matthews Named Among "25 Women to Watch" for Impact

    Photo By Jeremy Todd | Kimberly Matthews earned recognition in the Baltimore Sun's 25 Women to Watch special...... read more read more

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Story by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    "With dignity and honor." That was Kimberly Matthews' response when asked about how she remains proud of her work at USACE's Baltimore District. In a city known for its grit and determination, Matthews, a Design Manager, earned recognition in the Baltimore Sun's 25 Women to Watch special edition feature and ceremony in mid-October. Her career achievements at USACE placed her among Baltimore's most influential changemakers – leaders who are driving innovation, fostering equality, and building bridges across Charm City's diverse communities. These innovators aren't just breaking glass ceilings – they're building a more equitable Baltimore that inspires the next generation of women leaders.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024
