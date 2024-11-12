Annual DECA inspection at Incirlik highlights U.S.-Türkiye partnership

The annual Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement (DECA) inspection took place here Nov. 5-7, evaluating the base’s implementation of the DECA agreements which guides U.S.-Türkiye military cooperation.



Established in 1980, the DECA framework supports the U.S. military presence in Türkiye and enables Incirlik to serve as a key NATO installation for regional operations.



Each year, the Office of Defense Cooperation, Turkish Governmental Ministries, and Turkish General Staff conduct a bilateral review of activities pursuant to DECA at Incirlik while the 10th Main Jet Base Command and 39th Air Base Wing jointly discuss how to improve various aspects of Incirlik’s operations, including readiness, security, and logistical support.



This annual assessment underscores the shared commitment of the U.S. and Türkiye to uphold military standards and strengthen collaborative efforts.



“This inspection reflects our dedication to fulfilling our mission here at Incirlik and supporting the longstanding partnership with Türkiye,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander. “Working alongside our Turkish counterparts to carry out the DECA articles reinforces a strong alliance focused on regional stability and shared security.”



The 39th ABW’s Judge Advocate office played a key role in organizing the inspection and assessing both nation’s responsibilities and obligations under DECA.



“Our role is to facilitate the militaries of both the U.S. and Türkiye in coming to a common understanding of how to best operate within the DECA framework in the face of evolving challenges and mission requirements,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. J. Lance Beissner, a legal advisor with the 39th Air Base Wing. “The inspection process ensures we all remain focused on how to best provide mutual support to one another and affirms our commitment to responsible and effective operations at Incirlik.”



This inspection fosters direct collaboration between Turkish and American personnel, strengthening the operational ties essential to daily activities.



The Turkish head of the inspection delegation, Colonel Ercüment Çelik of the Turkish General Staff, highlighted the good relationship between the Turkish and American forces and the importance of the DECA assessment as a symbol of cooperation.



“10th Main Jet Base Command and 39th Air Base Wing joint activities are conducted with good will and in harmony … the relations and cooperation between Turkish and U.S. personnel are very good,” he said.



Çelik particularly emphasized a recent joint study on coordinated natural disaster response protocols as emblematic of the value of the U.S.-Türkiye partnership.



The DECA framework enables the U.S. and Türkiye to collaborate on a wide range of initiatives at Incirlik, from military operations to humanitarian response.



“Inspections like these are critical for continuous improvement,” McBrayer said. “They allow us to evaluate our practices and adjust where needed, ensuring we support the U.S.-Türkiye mission to the highest standards.”



Wing officials noted that this year’s inspection provided an opportunity for both sides to review the base’s role in supporting shared security objectives, strengthening communication, and coordination on mission goals.



“Mutual engagement on DECA is essential for maintaining transparency in U.S.-Türkiye operations,” said Beissner. “The annual inspection process supports shared understanding and problem-solving efforts that keep our partnership strong.”



The completion of the inspection reaffirms the dedication of both Turkish and American personnel to maintaining high standards across all aspects of base operations.



“Completing the inspection demonstrates the teamwork between Turkish and U.S. forces at Incirlik,” said Beissner. “Reaffirming our shared commitment to DECA standards ensures we can fulfill our mission effectively and maintain our partnership.”

