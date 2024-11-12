Eighth Army recognizes units for excellence in maintenance

Courtesy Photo | Eighth Army held its annual maintenance excellence awards ceremony at U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eighth Army held its annual maintenance excellence awards ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hong, Noh Gyeong) see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army headquarters at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea hosted its annual Army Award for Maintenance Excellence ceremony Nov. 7, 2024. Units were recognized for demonstrating exceptional performance in their Command Maintenance Discipline Programs.



Brig. Gen. Roderick Laughman, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - sustainment, presented the awards to the distinguished units. The honored units included:



• 7th Korean Service Corps, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

• Directorate of Supply and Transportation, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

• Directorate of Maintenance, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

• 188th Military Police Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

• 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division

• 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division

• Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division

• Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

• Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army

• Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 65th Medical Brigade



The recognized units implemented robust CMDPs, emphasizing preventive maintenance, timely repairs and comprehensive training. Their efforts not only enhanced operational efficiency, but also set a benchmark for maintenance excellence across the U.S. Army.



“The importance is ensuring your maintenance system is able to operate, and not just effectively, but even in the absence of leadership, to ensure all levels are operating efficiently,” said 1st Sgt. Matthew Sherman, assigned to 188th Military Police Company, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.



The AAME program, established in 1982 by the Department of the Army, recognizes units that excel in maintenance operations, providing added incentive to the competitive programs of major Army commands.



“We did a mock evaluation so units across the peninsula could learn about the AAME... to take that back and prove their command maintenance so the whole peninsula benefited to increase readiness,” said Capt. Jasmine Jackson, Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.



The ceremony underscored the critical role of maintenance in sustaining Army readiness and highlighted the leadership’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in equipment and vehicle upkeep.



“I hope we have the same winners again next year,” said Laughman, when commenting on the high-quality standard upheld by each unit.