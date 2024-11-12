Eighth Army POL/MIL advisor donates ROK-U.S. Alliance award to community support facility

Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | Retired Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Tae Up Kim, Eighth Army Political Military...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | Retired Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Tae Up Kim, Eighth Army Political Military Advisor, donates $5,000 to the Dream Village Orphanage in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, Nov. 6, 2024. The $5,000 was originally an award Kim received at the ROK-US Alliance Veterans Conference for his contribution to the continued enhancement of the ROK-US alliance. Chang Jin Park, the Head Director of Dream Village, accepts the donation on behalf of the orphanage. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner) see less | View Image Page

In a heartfelt gesture exemplifying the spirit of the ROK-U.S. alliance, retired Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Kim Tae-up, Eighth Army’s political-military advisor (POLAD), has donated the $5,000 cash award he received from the prestigious ROK-U.S. Alliance Veterans Conference. The award was presented to him in recognition of his substantial contributions to enhancing the enduring partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United States.



Kim’s career reflects a deep commitment to strengthening bilateral military cooperation and strategic understanding. A 1987 graduate of the Korea Military Academy with a Bachelor of Arts in History, Kim furthered his academic pursuits by earning a Ph.D. in International Politics from Washington International University in 2018. His distinguished service includes roles such as the Eighth Army deputy commanding general – ROK (2018-2019), and deputy chief of staff for Plans and Strategy at the Combined Forces Command (2015).



During the award ceremony October 30 , Kim expressed his gratitude and reflected on the significance of his donation.



“I think it is a great honor for me to receive the ROK-U.S. Alliance Award, which is very humbling as well,” Kim said. “This award is considered my long-standing contribution to the ROK-U.S. alliance and I would like to donate it to the ‘Dream Village’ located in Pocheon, where the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex is located. It seems to be all the more meaningful because the facility was established with the help of the U.S. 7th Division, which was stationed in Korea after the Korean War.”



Kim emphasized that his act was more than just a donation.



“To reiterate, I don't think small donations play a major role in strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance in the community. However, I hope that small good deeds will become a small echo to the community and remain a good story for each other.”



The Eighth Army recognizes Kim Tae-up’s exceptional contributions and his continued dedication to fostering strong relationships between the ROK and U.S. armed forces.



His donation to the Dream Village serves as a symbol of unity, gratitude, and hope, further reinforcing the bonds that form the foundation of the alliance.