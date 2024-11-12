Veterans receive honor at Soldier Field during Chicago Bears ‘Salute to Service’ game

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Members of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon prepare to step onto...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Members of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon prepare to step onto Soldier Field for the half time performance of the Chicago Bears versus New England Patriots game on November 10, 2024. The first performance of the Silent Drill Platoon goes back to November 18, 1928. Platoon members are assigned to Marine Barracks, Washington D.C. and serve up to a two-year term of duty. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sg. David Lietz) see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears invited the U.S. Armed Forces to Chicago, providing live music by the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division Rock Band, the U.S. Marine Corps. Silent Drill Platoon, and Future Soldiers oath of enlistment from Gen. Randy George, the Army Chief of Staff, all at Soldier Field during the Chicago Bears ‘Salute to Service’ game honoring veterans, November 10, 2024.



“I’m here at Soldier Field in Chicago supporting the troops and the community,” said Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, vocalist, 82nd Airborne Division Band and Chorus, based at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. “I joined as an 11 Charlie (mortarman) and now I’m a vocalist for the U.S. Army. It means so much. I’m so grateful for all the love and support the community has shown us.”



Mhoon’s uncle, Joe, served in the Army and motivated him to serve as well.



Spc. Nathan Johnson, an Arlington Heights resident and Illinois National Guard ‘Soldier of the Year’, received a coin and hearty handshake from George alongside Army static displays, shortly before the game.



“It was such a big honor to receive a coin from the Chief of Staff of the United States Army and be here at the Bears game,” said Johnson, who comes from a long line of family members who served in the military. “It’s a great opportunity for me to serve, attend college, and set myself up for success. I just started my warrant officer package.”



Johnson’s career goal is to become a warrant officer and a UH-60 Blackhawk Pilot.



“The opportunities in the Army are endless. Even if you don’t know where you want to go, the Army will help you find the way,” Johson added.



During a break in the second quarter, Future Soldiers gathered in the end zone and raised their right hand to receive the oath of enlistment from George and received a coin and handshake from him after the enlistment ceremony.



“This is a great moment. I was happy to be a part of the event,” said Kenneth Harris, Orland Park resident and Future Soldier. “I will leave later this year for basic training. Veterans Day means a lot to me. My uncle and father both served in the U.S. Army.”



A connection shared with Julie L. Johnson, Army Reserve Ambassador for the State of Illinois.



“My grandfather, William Johnson, served in World War II. He participated in the Liberation of the Philippines. Veterans Day has always been a way for me to honor my grandfather. He never talked about his service. It was very emotional for him.”



Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the 41st Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, was recognized, during the game, for his service as the military salute honoree of the game.



“I’m here as a guest of the Chicago Bears to honor our veterans. It’s so important. It’s another way we keep our promise to never forget our veterans,” Boyd said.



Gerald Paulsen, a retired Special Forces Soldier and Chairman of the Military and Veterans Resource Group, U.S. Army Chicago Recruiting Battalion, spoke about the importance of the community celebrating Veterans Day.



“It’s wonderful to see the community support and know the community is behind us who have served and are currently in uniform. If it wasn’t for the military and the Army, I would not have turned out the way that I did and do what I do,” Paulsen said.