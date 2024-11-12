10th Mountain Division holds Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served

Photo By Pfc. Savannah Olvera | Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, senior enlisted advisor to the 10th Mountain Division...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Savannah Olvera | Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, senior enlisted advisor to the 10th Mountain Division commanding general, Brig. Gen. Joseph Escandon, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander of operations, and Dr. Janice Gravely, retired U.S. Army chemical and signal officer, salutes a wreath during the Veterans Day ceremony, Nov. 7, 2024 at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. Veterans Day is a time to honor all who have served in the U.S. military, both living and deceased, recognizing their sacrifices and contributions during times of war and peace. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Nov. 7, 2024) – Fort Drum and North Country community members gathered with 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers in Memorial Park on Nov. 7 for the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony.



This ceremony honors the brave men and women who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.



After the posting of the colors and remarks on the importance of Veterans Day, Brig. Gen. Joseph Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander of operations, expressed his gratitude to veterans for their service.



“Today, we come together as a community to honor, recognize, and celebrate the sacrifices made by our veterans,” Escandon said.



“We are reminded that Veterans Day isn't just another day off,” he continued. “It's a day ingrained in our rich and illustrious history.”



Escandon then welcomed Dr. Janice Gravely, retired U.S. Army chemical and signal officer.



Among her 28 years on active duty, Gravely served in the 10th Mountain Division. Gravely now serves as the U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador as well as several other leadership positions in veterans’ organizations across Jefferson County.



“Anyone who hears me talk about my amazing military family knows that I constantly praise our top one percent. We sacrifice so much, even though some of the 99 percent complain about what little we receive,” she said. “But each and every one of us, knowing what we know now because of our service – the good, the bad, and even the ugly of military service – would still don this uniform to protect the country we so richly love.”



Veterans Day is a time to honor all who have served in the U.S. military, both living and deceased, recognizing their sacrifices and contributions during times of war and peace.



Originally called Armistice Day, it was first established to mark the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. The holiday became official in 1938, originally dedicated to veterans of the "war to end all wars."



However, two wars later, Congress amended the observed holiday in 1954 to reflect the service of all American veterans.

Escandon, Gravely, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) senior enlisted adviser, together laid the wreath in front of the Military Mountaineers Monument to honor and respect all veterans who served.



“As we lay this wreath, let us all take a moment to reflect, to remember the brave souls who fought for our freedoms, honor their legacy, and reaffirm our promise to serve those who have served us,” Gravely said. “Let us ensure that their sacrifices and their contributions are never forgotten.”