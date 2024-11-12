Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors Nation’s Heroes with Veterans Day Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting the Nation’s heroes with prizes,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting the Nation’s heroes with prizes, including tactical gear, in the Veterans Day sweepstakes. From Nov. 8 through Dec. 12, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 144 prizes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is recognizing our Nation’s heroes this Veterans Day by giving away $8,150 in prizes, including tactical gear.



From Nov. 8 through Dec. 12, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 144 prizes, including coolers, backpacks and hydration packs and more from top tactical gear brands.



Prizes include:

• Yeti Roadie 48 cooler, $365 in value (two winners)

• Darex Work Sharp Pro Precision Adjust knife sharpener, $299.95 in value (one winner)

• Revision StringerHawk eyewear system, $127.99 in value (five winners)

• Groove Life wallet, $119.95 in value (five winners)

• Bears and Sons BlackHawk Gara III Karambit knife sharpener, $95.00 in value (five winners)

• Grayl GeoPress tactical water purifier, $89.95 in value (six winners)

• IceMule Classic soft medium cooler, $78 in value (five winners)

• Gerber Order folding clip knife, $70.95 in value (seven winners)

• Police Security twin power LED flashlight, $64.99 in value (five winners)

• Camelbak light 50-oz. Hydrobak, $60 in value (five winners)

• BrigadeQM Morale Patch backpack, $56.95 in value (10 winners)

• Gerber Truss multi-tool, $54 in value (five winners)

• Police Security Trac Tact-RX rechargeable LED flashlight, $49.99 in value (five winners)

• Klean Freak big jug body wipes, $48 in value (five winners)

• Yeti 35-oz. Rambler straw mug, $37 in value (10 winners)

• Yeti 26-oz. Rambler bottle with chug cap, $35 in value (10 winners)

• Bayco NightStick headlamp, $34.95 in value (three winners)

• Camelbak 32-oz. stainless steel chute mag water bottle, $30.75 in value (10 winners

• Princeton Tec Bye TAC LED headlamp, $27.95 in value (10 winners)

• Qalo men’s step ring, $21.99 in value (20 winners)

• Rite in the Rain Monsoon Horizon wallet, $18.95 in value (five winners)

• Nite Ize radiant rechargeable LED microlight, $16.95 in value (five winners)



“Each and every day, the Exchange gives thanks to the heroes of our great Nation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are honored to present another exciting sweepstakes in observance of Veterans Day.”



No purchase necessary to win. Drawings for winners will take place around Dec. 20. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



