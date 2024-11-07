Kentucky Air Guard joins dozens of groups to honor veterans at city parade

Photo By Dale Greer | The Kentucky Air National Guard’s Mini C-130 taxies along Jefferson Street in...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | The Kentucky Air National Guard’s Mini C-130 taxies along Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, Ky., Nov. 9, 2024, as part of the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. The non-flying scale replica of a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft was fabricated by Airmen from the unit’s 123rd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page

The Kentucky Air National Guard was among more than 50 military and civic organizations that participated in the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade and massing of the Colors here Saturday, when thousands of spectators lined Jefferson Street for the 90-minute event.



One of the highlights was an appearance by the 123rd Airlift Wing’s Mini C-130, a non-flying scale replica of the venerable Hercules transport aircraft flown by the men and women of the Louisville-based unit.



The Mini was fabricated by Airmen from the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group and made its debut during the 2004 Kentucky Derby Festival Parade, where it took top honors in the Specialty Unit category.



Although the Mini C-130 isn’t capable of flight, its realistic sheet-metal and steel-frame construction feature a functional cargo door and seating for up to a dozen passengers. It's powered by a 27-horsepower gasoline motor and can reach speeds of up to 20 mph.



The replica is a big hit with children, who’ve lined up to take “test flights” during its many appearances at civic functions across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.