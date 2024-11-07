NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN – On November 7, 2024, over 140 Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5 Marine Expeditionary Brigade participated in unit physical training in honor of the Marine Corps birthday.



As the sun creeped over the horizon, members of TF 51/5 were in formation as they received the command “double time” commencing the run portion of the unit physical training event. During the over two mile run, Marines in the formation took turns calling cadence.



“Hearing the cadence call during the run gave me an extra boost of motivation”, said Tulsa, Oklahoma native Sgt. DaCoda Buchner, a legal clerk with TF 51/5.



Upon conclusion of the run, participants gathered on the baseball field where Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, the commanding general of TF 51/5 addressed the Marines and Sailors highlighting the importance of unit cohesion.



“I think it’s important for everyone to come together and share physical and mental toughness, as it showcases that when we work together as one, we can break barriers,” said Lightfoot



The participants were then instructed to perform 249 repetitions each of physical body weight exercises, given the options between crunches, squats and pull-ups. Lightfoot wanted to set the example by opting to do 249 pull-ups as a handful of Marines joined him on the bar.



Task Force 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.10.2024 15:23 Story ID: 485016 Location: BH Hometown: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines and Sailors with Task Force 51/5 Celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday, by SSgt Anabel Abreu Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.