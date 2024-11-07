Leading With Purpose: MRF-SEA Sailor wins 1st Med Bn Sailor of the Year

Photo By Sgt. Shaina Jupiter | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Doyle, a preventative medical technician...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shaina Jupiter | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Doyle, a preventative medical technician with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, poses for a photo during KAMANDAG 8 at Camp Cape Bojeador, Burgos, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter) see less | View Image Page

BATAM, Indonesia – Growing up, David Doyle loved watching movies about the military and popular superheroes. In his mind, joining the service would be the closest thing to living a life like those of his favorite movie characters, “Maybe without the powers or abilities but a hero nonetheless.” Growing up around veterans and a heavy military influence in his family impacted his decision to ultimately walk into a recruiter’s office, with the aspiration to become what he envisioned as a child. The occupation he was assigned was not one he envisioned, but it led him down a path to where he is today as 1st Medical Battalion’s Sailor of the Year, while performing a vital medical role for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia.



As the Preventive Medicine Technician and Leading Petty Officer for the medical team of MRF-SEA, U.S. Navy Hospitalman 2nd Class David Doyle plays a vital dual role in maintaining the force's health and ensuring operational readiness. In the PMT capacity, Doyle works at the forefront of health protection, carefully monitoring, assessing, and mitigating risks from disease, injury, and environmental threats. He provides crucial insights to preemptively safeguard against potential hazards. On the other hand, as the LPO of MRF-SEA’s medical section, Doyle directly leads the unit’s corpsmen and assists the section’s Chief Petty Officer and medical officers in achieving mission success. He ensures tasks are accomplished with accuracy and promptness, while also prioritizing the well-being and growth of each sailor. Doyle exemplifies both commitment to duty and caring leadership.



“I believe that every day is a learning opportunity and if I learn something new and do something to make someone else’s life easier, then I consider it a successful day,” said Doyle.



For Doyle, being selected as "Sailor of the Year" isn’t just about personal achievement. To him, it’s a recognition that goes beyond individual accomplishments - it's a tribute to the Navy's core values of leadership, integrity, and dedication.



“Sailor of the Year, by definition, is meant to recognize one person who represents the best of the unit and the Navy,” Doyle explains. “But it’s also about building camaraderie and boosting morale within the service.”



This honor, the corpsman believes, is a symbol of the Navy's commitment to excellence and dedication to duty, reminding everyone to pursue their personal best and uplift those around them.



“My goals while attached to MRF-SEA are to continue to learn and grow,” Doyle shared. "I am always looking for ways to become the best version of myself that I can.”



This drive extends to both professional and personal realms; professionally, he is eager to explore the medical practices across the different countries he will visit during MRF-SEA’s deployment to Southeast Asia, learning new medical treatment techniques and refining his leadership skills along the way. On a personal level, Doyle looks forward to experiences different customs and cultures from the local people he will encounter throughout the deployment and hopes to build bridges of understanding and respect with everyone he meets. Doyle’s journey is one of continuous improvement, fueled by a desire to grow not just as a corpsman and leader, but as compassionate individual.



“My experiences have shaped the sailor that I am today, and I’m always trying to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves,” said Doyle.



The sailor credits not only his experiences but also his choices in shaping the person he has become, viewing each moment as an opportunity for growth. With a philosophy rooted in resilience, he believes in facing challenges head-on.



“If something bad happens to you, it is easy to accept the situation and become a victim of your own circumstances,” Doyle said. “It is much more difficult to look at a bad situation, accept it, learn from it, and change your circumstances.”



Central to Doyle’s personal growth are the people and relationships he continues to prioritize in his life. “The people, or lack thereof, that I have chosen to surround myself with have significantly influenced who I am today,” he explains, echoing the words of entrepreneur Dan Peña, “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.” For this sailor, resilience, growth, and the company he keeps serve as the compass points that guide him forward.



In his journey to becoming a leader, Doyle is not just thinking about the next step, he’s laying the foundation for a long-term vision of positive change. “My short-term goals for my career are to go to my next command, continue to learn to become a more effective leader, and help make the command better than when I checked in,” he shares, demonstrating a commitment to both personal growth and the betterment of those around him. While he continues to serve, he’s also working toward a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, combining his passion for service with a dedication to personal growth. His ultimate ambition is to commission as an officer, a role he believes will allow him to increase the positive impact he can have and the institution and his fellow Sailors and Marines.



Looking ahead, his vision is crystal clear: to lead with purpose, foster growth in those around him, and leave an enduring impact on the U.S. Navy. By merging his career in service with his dedication to education and mentorship, the Sailor of the Year for 1st Medical Battalion is committed to not only advancing himself but also paving a way for others to follow.