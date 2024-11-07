Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Visits Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi discussed reoptimizing for Great Power Competition and the role of the Air Force and Space Force in ensuring U.S. national security during an all call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024.

    Flosi’s visit emphasized the Air Force and Space Force commitment to ensuring U.S. national security and their role in Great Power Competition. As the highest-ranking enlisted member of the Air Force, his insights and perspectives are most valuable to the service and the nation.

    During his visit, Flosi had the opportunity to watch a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launch, as well as take time to interact with the Guardians and Airmen on the installations, answering their questions and providing guidance on various topics.

    "The launch was successful last night,” said Flosi to the Guardians, Airmen and civilians in attendance at an all call. “It’s amazing to have the capability to go from 0 to 4,200 miles down range at an average speed of Mach 11 and on target with multiple independently targeted reentry vehicles.”

    Flosi also took the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of Guardians and Airmen, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the Air Force, Space Force, and the nation.

    "In Great Power Competition, there is nothing that can be done in the Defense Department without the Air Force and Space Force,” said Flosi. “With the transformation of this department, we must operate smarter, cleaner, have critically thinking leaders at all levels to guide our Airmen and Guardians to be successful in a new strategic environment.”

