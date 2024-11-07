Celebrate America's Military hosts annual Women in the Military Luncheon

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 7, 2024) – Navy Capt. Neva Fuentes, Nurse Corps, dean of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 7, 2024) – Navy Capt. Neva Fuentes, Nurse Corps, dean of Academic Affairs, Medical Education and Training Campus (METC), shared her experience as a woman serving in the U.S. Navy at the Women in the Military Luncheon held in support of Celebrate America’s Military (CAM) at SeaWorld. The event, hosted by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and its sponsors, provided attendees the opportunity to hear from Fuentes along with Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jocelyn Lopez, staff non-commissioned officer-in-charge, Marine Recruiting Sub-Station (RSS) De Zavala; and Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Liana Sanchez assigned to the Coast Guard Cryptologic Unit Texas (CGCU-TX). Since 1970, the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has organized CAM as an annual tribute to the military in San Antonio, also known as Military City USA. The two-week celebration, held during the first few weeks of November, features more than a dozen events, proudly presented with community partners, making it the largest event of its kind nationwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell D. Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 7, 2024) – In support of Celebrate America’s Military (CAM), the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, with support of its sponsors, hosted the annual Women in the Military Luncheon at SeaWorld.



Attendees had the opportunity to hear from Navy Capt. Neva Fuentes, Nurse Corps, dean of Academic Affairs, Medical Education and Training Campus (METC); Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jocelyn Lopez, staff non-commissioned officer-in-charge, Marine Recruiting Sub-Station (RSS) De Zavala; and Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Liana Sanchez assigned to the Coast Guard Cryptologic Unit Texas (CGCU-TX).



The panelists impressed the crowd by sharing some of their experiences as women in the U.S. Armed Forces and how the role of women in the military have evolved throughout their careers.



The program was moderated by retired Navy Capt. Gail Hathaway, former commander of Naval Medicine Education and Training Command, now Naval Medical Forces Development Command.



According to Richard Delgado, the 2024 CAM chairman, it is the chamber’s responsibility to promote military service as an excellent opportunity to young women in establishing a fulfilling career, learn new skills and enjoy important benefits to include education, housing, and healthcare.



Since 1970, the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has organized CAM as an annual tribute to the military in San Antonio, also known as Military City USA.



The two-week celebration, held during the first few weeks of November, features more than a dozen events, proudly presented with community partners, making it the largest event of its kind nationwide.