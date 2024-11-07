ASD(A) Cyber Warfare, USINDOPACOM, JFHQ-DODIN join forces to host second Indo-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Workshop

Courtesy Photo | More than 300 cyber and critical infrastructure experts converged on Honolulu, both...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 300 cyber and critical infrastructure experts converged on Honolulu, both virtually and in-person, Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 to attend the second iteration of the Indo-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Workshop and continue discussions about the cybersecurity challenges of critical infrastructure in today’s constantly evolving cyber contested environment. see less | View Image Page

More than 300 cyber and critical infrastructure experts converged on Honolulu, both virtually and in-person, Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 to attend the second iteration of the Indo-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Workshop and continue discussions about the cybersecurity challenges of critical infrastructure in today’s constantly evolving cyber contested environment.



The three-day workshop, once again co-organized by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) J8 Directorate, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD (A&S)), and the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition’s (ASD(A))Cyber Warfare Directorate (CWD), deepened the engagement with international partners by bringing together over 300 percent more experts and representatives from across DoD, federal and state agencies, academia, and the private sector from within the Indo-Pacific region as compared to the Spring workshop. Representatives from Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) joined the latest workshop and rounded out the week by hosting a two-day policy tabletop discussion.



According to John Garstka, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Acquisition and Sustainment Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition’s (ASD(A)) Cyber Warfare Director, the workshop and tabletop discussion provided the opportunity to focus on strengthening partnerships necessary to protect critical infrastructure.



“This workshop and tabletop discussion enabled the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense and Indo-Pacific partners to share ideas, collaborate, and explore the challenges associated with operating critical infrastructure in a contested cyber space environment.” Garstka said.



The goal of the Fall Workshop & Policy Tabletop Discussion was to improve the cybersecurity posture of critical infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region through collaborative information exchanges with the U.S. allies and partners. Discussions centered on how civil and military experts can cooperate to defend their critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks.



The first three days of the event focused on cyber threat awareness, cyber policy, standards, and overall security and cyber risk assessment best practices; increasing cyber cooperation with allies and partners to for defending critical infrastructure; and technology, digital engineering, and defense capabilities necessary for reducing cyber risks.



“Improving relationships and fostering cooperation with key stakeholders operating in region who have a vested interest in defending critical infrastructure from cyber espionage and attacks is of paramount importance,” said Lt. Col. Trey Edmund, deputy director J8, Resources and Requirement Directorate, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. “Given the global nature of the cyberspace environment, we can’t wait for a crisis to hit and then expect collaboration/cooperation to miraculously take place.”



Drawing on lessons learned from critical infrastructure exercises in the European theater, JFHQ-DODIN’s policy and tabletop discussion on the last two days highlighted the challenging strategic and legal cyberspace issues that must be considered before a cyber crisis.



“JFHQ-DODIN was honored to participate in the Indo-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Workshop to examine critical infrastructure issues, explore innovative technologies, and create solutions to protect national security. These discussions gave us the opportunity to focus on strengthening partnerships necessary to protect critical infrastructure,” said Wendell Foster, JFHQ-DODIN’s Executive Director.



According to Michael Esposito, JFHQ-DODIN’s director of Training, Exercises, & Readiness, JFHQ-DODIN occupies a unique role in cybersecurity, executing command and control over the world’s 3rd largest network. Critical Infrastructure is often the point at which the enemy seeks to exploit cyber vulnerabilities.



“This workshop was an amazing opportunity to hear first-hand from partners, allies, companies, and other organizations whose missions rely upon that critical infrastructure. The best practices, concerns, and ideas they will share can fuel how we pursue future efforts to enhance the readiness and resiliency of the critical infrastructure vital to mission assurance,” Esposito said.



The importance of cybersecurity to critical infrastructure cannot be emphasized enough. As cyber threats continue to grow in complexity and frequency, robust cybersecurity measures are essential for protecting these foundational systems. USINDOPACOM J8, OUSD (A&S) ASD(A) CWD, and JFHQ-DODIN are committed to assisting Allies and Partners in building their cyber capacity and capability to expand collective cyber resilience of critical Infrastructure throughout the Indo-Pacific region. By prioritizing cybersecurity, we ensure the safety and reliability of the services that society depends upon, safeguarding public health, economic stability, and national security.



About USINDOPACOM J8:

The U.S. INDOPACOM Requirements and Resources (J8) facilitates the development of USINDOPACOM requirements for the Future Years Defense Program, translated those requirements into material and non-material solutions through advocacy, science and technology, innovation, and experimentation.



About ASD(A)’s CWD:

The Cyber Warfare Directorate (CWD) conducts capability portfolio management for cyberspace operations and conducts mission‐level cyber risk assessments in support of Joint Staff, Services, and Combatant Commands, and integrates findings into relevant Integrated Acquisition Portfolio Reviews.



About JFHQ-DODIN:

Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense information Network is the U.S. Cyber Command component that leads DoD’s unified force approach to network operations, security, and defense across the Department of Defense Information Network, commonly known as the DODIN. The Command’s mission covers a broad range of activities including proactive, threat-informed steps to reduce cyber risk across the DODIN, and leading response to attacks against the DODIN to ensure network operations remain agile and resilient.