Norfolk Naval Shipyard Joins Together in Celebration of Our Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Amongst its ranks of more than 10,000 employees servicing the fleet, our military veterans make up nearly 23 percent of the workforce– with an estimated total military service exceeding 10,000 years altogether. These brave men and women have served and sacrificed in the name of freedom, both in uniform and today as they continue their service as civilians within Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).



Every year, our nation comes together November 11 for reflection and appreciation of our veterans during Veterans Day. This holiday coincides with the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 marking the end of World War I – when a truce was declared between the Allied Nations and Germany. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson then proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day – a day to honor the service members who fought in that war. Today it is known as Veterans Day – honoring the men and women who have served and celebrating their responsibilities and achievements in protecting the freedoms of the American people.



In honor of our veterans across our waterfront, as well as those beyond our gates, the NNSY Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) hosted the annual Veterans Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony Nov. 7, inviting the civilian workforce and Sailors at America’s Shipyard to come together to honor those who’ve served across our military branches.



This year’s celebration included an invocation and benediction by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA) Chaplain Lt. Chad Goddard, a presentation of the flag by the NNSY Duty Section and VET-ERG Membership Officer Ricky Burroughs, and a performance of Amazing Grace by bagpiper Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas Metz.



“Today we stand united in our gratitude for the brave men and women who have served our nation,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “We at Norfolk Naval Shipyard recognize the immense sacrifices made by you and all of our nation’s veterans – sacrifices that have safeguarded our freedoms and shaped the very fabric of our country. It’s because of each of you that our country is what it is today. You have protected our nation and our very way of life.”



He continued, “Our veterans are a proud example that the spirit of service extends beyond military duty. Even outside of the uniform, you gather up your tools and continue to serve. You stand ready and willing, whether along our waterfront or at our support sites to ensure our Sailors and our vessels have what they need to return to the front lines to protect our lasting freedom. I’m so proud to serve alongside you all – as one team. Whether we’re in uniform or not, we all serve our nation and have a critical role to play in meeting our mission.”



Rear Adm. Jack Kavanaugh (Ret.) was the guest speaker for the event. A Chicago native, Kavanaugh served 34 years as a Navy Supply Officer with eight deployments to the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Persian Gulf.



“On this day, I count my decision to join the military as one of the best decisions I ever made. Indeed, this decision has had a lasting and profound impact on my life both during and after service,” said Kavanaugh. “I joined the Navy in 1962 at the height of the Vietnam War. The Navy taught me the value of sacrifice, teamwork, discipline, and leadership – the same values adhered to in every branch of military and in civil service. There’s no better leadership training than serving in the military. Regardless of the branches of service, the leadership lessons are the same. Each branch of the Armed Services in some way is a band of brothers and sisters, dedicated to keeping our country safe and each has a special relationship with the American people. Though the history of each branch of the Armed Services is different, the dedication is the same. The willingness to serve is the same. The sacrifice is the same. For every veteran, we are measured by our ability to stand shoulder to shoulder. We know that we are judged not by what we have but what we gave. We have been tested, not based on our strength alone, but on honor, principle, and integrity. What we have earned will always be with us.”



He continued, “I am honored to be counted among those as a defender of liberty and freedom. Today’s theme rings true to both military service members and Norfolk Naval Shipyard workers. You can see the thread of similarities between our jobs when it comes to defending America. I could not do my job without you doing yours. So please take a moment to think about the freedom we enjoy today. It’s because of these men and women who gave so much to this country.”



Following the ceremony, Mosman hosted a cake cutting ceremony with shipyard employees Oscar Thorpe and Justin Cartwright, paying tribute to all veterans spanning generations. The cake cutting ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the military celebrating the past, present, and future of our Nation and those who serve to protect it – with the known oldest and youngest veterans of the command taking part. The NNSY VET-ERG provided the cake and the representatives cut it with a naval cutlass sword symbolizing bridging the gap between veteran eras and ensuring continuous service of the nation’s defense at America’s Shipyard.



The NNSY VET-ERG is comprised of more than 250 NNSY employees that are either veterans, service members currently serving, or those who support the military. For more information regarding the NNSY VET-ERG, email the VET-ERG Officer group at NNSY_VET-ERG_Officers@us.navy.mil.



November is recognized as National Veterans and Military Families Month. For more information, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/family-life/military-family-appreciation/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.08.2024 12:32 Story ID: 484956 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Joins Together in Celebration of Our Military Veterans During Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.