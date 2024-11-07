Corps of Engineers restricts access to Great Crossings Bridge at Youghiogheny River Lake

CONFLUENCE, Pa. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is announcing that due unknown bridge stability and public safety concerns, public access to the Great Crossings Bridge at Youghiogheny River Lake is being restricted.



The district does not maintain the bridge and cannot guarantee its structural integrity. District staff posted signs and a barrier to identify the area closed to the public. Visitors are advised not to boat or travel underneath the bridge, however areas near the bridge remain open to visitors.



The bridge was constructed as part of the National Highway in 1818. It recently became visible due to low water levels in the region and is normally underwater year-round. The site has drawn significant public interest and seen more than 10,000 visitors during the past several weeks.



“The district understands the enthusiasm surrounding this rare opportunity to view a piece of history that seldom emerges from the lake,” said Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh District. “However, the safety of our visitors is our top priority. Given the bridge’s uncertain structural integrity, we have made the decision to restrict access to the bridge.”



In addition to structural concerns, the colder waters temperatures present potential risks for visitors. The public is discouraged from removing any materials from or near the bridge, as doing so may increase risk to the bridge’s stability and public safety.



“Thousands of people have come to visit the bridge and their response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Vince Klinkner, the supervisory natural resource manager at Youghiogheny River Lake. “Our primary concern is the well-being of the public and we want to ensure visitors continue having a great experience when they visit the lake.”



Background

The Pittsburgh District covers 26,000 square miles, including parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It manages over 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, and 42 local flood-protection projects, working to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



