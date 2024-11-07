From loss to legacy

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah “Dovaaa” Herder holds a vile of Hopi corn...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah “Dovaaa” Herder holds a vile of Hopi corn pollen, also known as talasi, at the waterfront trail on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2024. Talasi is considered a sacred substance in the Hopi culture as it symbolizes life, fertility and blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.-- “If I could say one last thing to my brother while he was alive, I would tell him that I was proud of him and apologize for our argument. He passed before we could make amends,” shared Airman 1st Class Isaiah “Dovahh” Herder, U.S. Air Force Honorguardsman at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.



Herder honored the memory of his late cousin Nathaniel by pursuing a career in the Air Force, driven by the desire to save lives and fulfill his family's legacy. Raised on a Hopi reservation, his journey is shaped by a deep sense of duty, resilience, and the cultural value of cherishing life.



Herder grew up on Hope Villa, a Hopi reservation in Arizona. The Hopi tribe is known as one of the oldest living cultures in documented history. They value humility, respect, work ethic, universal earth stewardship, balance, peace, and above all else - family.



His childhood was filled with memories of family, culture and play. Raised by his mother and grandmother alongside his four siblings, Herder’s life was steeped in tradition. He had a close-knit bond with his cousin, Nathaniel, who he considered a brother.



“He was my favorite person to play with,” Herder recalled.



Herder remembered playing chase, tag and snowball fights alongside his favorite companion.



“He was always faster than me and I always wanted to beat him,” he said with a smile.



Herder recalled a time when he and his brother were playing in the snow and he hid beneath a pile of snow to

Herder fondly recalled watching his grandmother make Hopi cookies and bluemush, his favorite childhood dishes. He learned the importance of family traditions and had a great deal of respect for the background he came from.

Herder’s connection to the military was ingrained in him from a young age. He had several relatives who had served in the armed forces, including, an aunt and uncle who met in the Army, another uncle in the Marines and a great-uncle who served as a paratrooper in the Vietnam War. The legacy of duty and service ran deep in his family, and Isaiah knew from an early age that he would eventually follow in their footsteps.

“I always knew I would join the military,” he said.

He began his recruiting process with an Air Force recruiter and was open to accepting any job he could get accepted into after successfully completing the physical portion of recruiting.

However, life took a tragic turn when Herder’s brother unexpectedly passed away in a car accident. The loss of Nathaniel — a person he considered not only a brother but a best friend — was a devastating blow.

“The hardest part was that he passed right after we got into an argument and it was never resolved,” Herder shared.

The grief of the loss paired with unresolved tension between them left Isaiah struggling with feelings of guilt and sorrow. This painful loss caused Isaiah to pause his recruiting process to mourn and process the tragedy.

“I couldn't focus on anything else at the time,” he said.

A few months after he lost his brother, he witnessed a car accident — one similar to the wreck that had taken Nathaniel’slife. The event served as an invitation for Herder to reexamine his life path and reignited his passion for serving in the military, but this time he was determined to honor Nathaniel’s memory.

In the Hopi culture, honoring the life you are given and making the best of it is a crucial value within the tradition. He knew that while his grieving process was important, so was finding a way to push forward and create a lasting legacy.

He began the recruiting process again, but this time he felt driven by a new sense of purpose. He told his recruiter that he wanted to join the parajumper rescue program. At the time, he did not meet the requirement for the program but his recruiter told him about the opportunity to join the Honor Guard and he would have the opportunity to train into the PJ program at the end of his Honor Guard commitment.

“I spend my free time studying and training for the PJ requirements,” he shared.

Pararescuemen are known for their demanding training and ability to perform high-risk rescues, often in life-and-death situations. For Herder, this career path is about more than just fulfilling a personal ambition’ it's about ensuring that his brother's memory is honored through the compassion and selflessness of the mission.

“I want to be the one who saves lives, who makes sure that no one else has to suffer the way we did,” he said.

Herder’s journey has been shaped by both family influence and personal loss, but at the core of his mission is the deep-rooted sense of duty to serve others, a value instilled in him by his Hopi heritage.

“In our culture, life is sacred, and we’re taught to cherish what we have,” he said. “I take that with me into everything I do, and I try to respect every person I encounter.”

As he continues his journey in the Air Force, Isaiah carries his brother’s memory with him, as well as the values of resilience, service, and honor instilled by his heritage.

“Nathaniel taught me a lot, but the biggest lesson I’ve learned is to never take anything for granted. Life is precious,” he said.

Though Herder’s path has been marked by tragedy, it has been defined by an unwavering commitment to his family’s legacy, his heritage and his brother’s memory.

Herder’s journey is far from over, but his path is clear. While his brother may no longer be with him, the bond they shared continues to guide him every step of the way.