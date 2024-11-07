NTAG Miami Sailor Presents Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | NAPLES, Fla. (Nov. 7, 2024)First Baptist Academy high school senior and wide receiver...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | NAPLES, Fla. (Nov. 7, 2024)First Baptist Academy high school senior and wide receiver Bradley Martino, center, poses for a photo with Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Max E. DuCharme, left, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Caitlin Dunn, both attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, after receiving his Navy All-American jersey during a senior night pep rally at in Naples, Fla., on November 7, 2024. The presentation was part of the nationwide Road to the Dome tour, leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl, for which he earned a prestigious selection. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami were on hand to present wide receiver and high school senior Bradley Martino with a Navy All-American jersey during a senior night pep rally at First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla., on November 7, 2024.



The visit was part of the nationwide Road to the Dome tour, leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl. Bradley was recognized for his exceptional skills and dedication, which earned him this prestigious selection.



“Bradley, your skills are great and you’re awesome, “ said First Baptist Academy Head Football Coach Billy Sparacio. “You’re an even better man than you are a football player. Congratulations, Bradley.”



Sparacio praised Martino not only for his athleticism but for his outstanding character. In front of hundreds of students, friends, and family, Sparacio highlighted Bradley’s resilience and his ability to accept coaching with remarkable poise.



Before presenting the jersey, Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Max E. DuCharme, assigned to NTAG Miami, spoke about the importance of resilience. Drawing from his own experiences, DuCharme shared how overcoming adversity throughout his Navy career made him a stronger Sailor—much like the resilience needed in football.



In his acceptance speech, Martino gave special thanks to his father, Joseph, and his mother, Marie, for a lifetime of guidance and encouragement.



“To my parents: I thank you for everything you have done for me in my life to help me fulfill my dreams. I would not be the man I am today without you.”



He continued to thank his friends, classmates and teammates for their unwavering support, which motivated him to reach this milestone. Martino expressed deep gratitude to the Navy and All-American Bowl staff for the honor.



The Navy’s sponsorship of this highly popular event provides a unique platform to educate exceptional high school students and their parents, coaches, and teachers about the breadth and depth of life-changing opportunities the Navy provides.



In keeping with the tradition of the Road to the Dome tour, America’s Navy and NBC Sports will visit high schools across the country to present jerseys and honor the players selected to compete in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl.



Bradley, a Minnesota commit, will join the top 100 high school football players from across the nation inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be broadcast live to 25,000 spectators and an estimated four million viewers on NBC or Peacock, on January 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Want to learn about Navy opportunities? Find your local recruiter right here: navy.com/contact-us/find-a-recruiter