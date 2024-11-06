Libby Dam 50th Commemoration begins with logo contest

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched a logo contest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the dedication of Libby Dam.



Libby Dam 50th Commemoration Logo Contest officials invite high school and college students, and adults to submit their logo designs to celebrate 50 years of operations.



The contest is a lead-up event to the 50th Commemoration ceremony Aug. 23, 2025, 10:00 a.m. - noon at Libby Dam Visitor Center. A reception will follow the ceremony.



Open to all ages, there is no cost to submit logo designs for the contest. Entries must be submitted to LibbyDamLegacy@usace.army.mil before Jan. 1, 2025, 11:59 p.m. MT.



Libby Dam provides protection from floods, produces hydroelectric power, and manages natural and cultural resources and recreation, while contributing to irrigation and navigation operations downstream.



“We’re looking for a logo, designed by the public, that highlights Libby Dam’s many uses today,” said Park Ranger Susan James. “We’ll feature the chosen logo on our commemoration materials, so we’re inviting everyone to submit their ideas for consideration.”



The chosen entry will also be showcased on official commemorative products, official public website and social media.



“We hope the students who’ve joined us on our previous educational tours, will take advantage of their holiday breaks, get creative and inspired to send us their ideas,” said James.



Contest entries will be displayed on the Libby Dam 50th Commemoration webpage.



For contest requirements, guidelines and rules for high school and college students and adults, click here. Kindergarten through 8th grade students can also participate in the celebrations.



For more information on the contest, contact Susan James at 406-293-5577.

