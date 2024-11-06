DFAS Europe Co-Hosts 2024 German-American Defense Finance Exchange

Over 90 financial professionals from 25 organizations in the German and American defense and banking communities gathered at the JP Morgan Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, on October 25, for the 2024 German-American Defense Finance Exchange (GADFE), a one-day professional development and networking session.



The GADFE--co-hosted by DFAS Europe and the German Bundeswehr this year--is designed to provide an overview of various German and American defense finance and banking topics. This unique opportunity exists to build rapport among the German and American defense finance communities while serving as a networking opportunity between DFAS-Europe and its many customers.



Presenters discussed various topics including:

• Payments product and agility transformation;

• Supporting our veterans – J.P. Morgan’s military transition program;

• Counter threat finance;

• BaFin early warning system in the field of interest rate development;

• Stock market trading and crypto values;

• Vendor pay and acquisition & cross service agreements in Europe;

• Depository accounts at foreign banks;

• Key regulatory requirements on operational resilience;

• Paying US DoD local national employees in Germany;

• Legal aspects of the digitalization of the capital market in the EU; and

• Stronger together - How to boost digitalization in public administration.



Lunchtime included a tour of Deutsche Bundesbank. Participants saw the physical payment transactions in the counter hall and experienced a live practical training on counterfeit money with an extensive example portfolio of "real counterfeit banknotes”. Following lunch, participants took away numerous contacts and were informed about important topics in the defense financial management and banking fields. Participants earned five continuing education credits toward DoD FM Certification.



The venue this year was at the J.P. Morgan Taunusturm building in Frankfurt. DFAS Europe’s Site Director, Cody Zilhaver, co-hosted the event with German Bundeswehr officers Lieutenant Christian Grötsch, Captain Helge Kingreen and First Lieutenant Markus Müller.

